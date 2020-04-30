Shang-Chi Director Reveals Plans to Continue Filming Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

✖

Due to the current pandemic, Marvel's Phase Four line-up of films have all been pushed back, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie is now scheduled to hit theaters next May, but it's currently unclear when production will resume. Recently, the movie's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, took part in an Instagram Live Q&A and hinted at future filming plans. “We are OVER-THE-MOON excited and honored to be speaking to award-winning filmmaker, Destin Daniel Cretton, director of movies like Short Term 12, The Glass Castle & Just Mercy. He's currently set to direct the highly anticipated Marvel movie, Shang-Chi. This is your opportunity to ask questions to a highly acclaimed director. They can be questions ranging from the decision-making process to being on set and anything in between,” @thecastingdirectorscut shared on Instagram. The event took place on Wednesday, and a few fans on Twitter shared some of what Cretton had to say.

“IG live interview w/director Destin Daniel Cretton. He said ‘We're definitely going back, definite plan in place, just dependent.’ Asked about returning filming #ShangChi asked about a ‘go back date’ said ‘nothing I can talk about...there's some things,” @MsLizzieHill shared. You can check out the posts below:

IG live interview w/director Destin Daniel Cretton. He said "We're definitely going back, definite plan in place, just dependent." Asked about returning filming #ShangChi asked about a "go back date" said "nothing I can talk about...there's some things" https://t.co/ZiiG9YglDe — Liz (@MsLizzieHill) April 30, 2020

Before production shut down completely, Cretton chose to self-isolate while waiting for his COVID-19 test results to come back due to having a newborn at home. At the time, the film's second unit continued to work.

"People all around the world are beginning to realize how connected we are, how vulnerable we are, how much we need each other to survive. I am happy to say that my test came back negative, but I will continue to be even more careful in the days ahead," he said in a separate Instagram post last month. "Because if you believe in good science, and I do, we still have a mountain to climb together. No matter what you believe or how serious you think this problem is, please err on the side of safety and concern for those more vulnerable than you, and remember that having no symptoms doesn’t mean you’re not a carrier."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set to hit theaters May 7, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.