Shang-Chi: Marvel Assembled Massive New Set Piece During Quarantine

✖

Despite much of Hollywood being shut down as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios has continued work on many of its projects behind the scenes. In the case of The Eternals, the studio's various visual effects vendors were able to continue work remotely; with Marvel's various Disney+ shows, the writers were also able to continue working remotely. According to some new set photos from Australia, the outfit also continued work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, assembling a massive set-piece near Sydney.

Shared to r/Sydney, those who pass by Western Sydney's Prospect Reservoir can see a makeshift settlement built for inclusion in the film. Though the set-piece is protected by massive blacked-out walls to avoid the leak of any spoilers, u/Strangeboganman was able to sneak a peek at what appears to be a grass dome.

In the comments of the same Reddit post, another super sleuth was able to capture an overhead shot of the facility, showing a miniature village built on what used to be good old grass.

Prior to most productions shut down, Shang-Chi was one of the first to suspend production as helmer Destin Daniel Cretton chose to get tested for the coronavirus due to having a newborn at home. It's unclear whether or not the project has restarted principal photography.

"People all around the world are beginning to realize how connected we are, how vulnerable we are, how much we need each other to survive. I am happy to say that my test came back negative, but I will continue to be even more careful in the days ahead," Cretton said in an Instagram post at the time. "Because if you believe in good science, and I do, we still have a mountain to climb together. No matter what you believe or how serious you think this problem is, please err on the side of safety and concern for those more vulnerable than you, and remember that having no symptoms doesn’t mean you’re not a carrier."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on May 7, 2021.

Who do you think will be the villain in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.