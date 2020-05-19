Star Wars: Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Adorable Throwback Photo Showcasing His Fandom

✖

Simu Liu's social media game has earned quite a lot of fans, something that has only grown after he was officially cast as Shang-Chi last summer. Now that Liu is confirmed to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has gone above and beyond to share how excited he is about the franchise -- and about nerd culture as a whole. On Monday, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of himself as a young kid posing with various Star Wars collectibles. As Liu put it in the caption, "please tell me how you're a bigger Star Wars fan than me."

Please tell me more about how you’re a bigger Star Wars fan than me pic.twitter.com/WAVg0X4pfN — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) May 18, 2020

The photo is definitely endearing, and adds a whole other layer to Liu being involved with the House of Mouse.

Shang-Chi will star Liu as the titular character, who has been heralded in Marvel Comics as the "Master of Kung-Fu". The cast will also include Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Awkwafina.

“It’s terrifying,” Liu said of landing the role in an interview last year. “When I got the call from Marvel, I was crying, just hysterical, and I remember thinking immediately after, ‘Why am I crying?’ I think it was because this is such a wonderful opportunity, and my life is going to change forever. But I am going to have to say goodbye to certain parts of my life. There’s a kind of grieving process that has to start as well.”

While production on the project has been on hold for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's safe to say that Marvel fans are excited to see the project hit theaters.

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’,” Liu previously said when talking about the film. “But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

What do you think of Simu Liu's Star Wars collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.