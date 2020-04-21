Shang-Chi Co-Creator Crossing Fingers for Second MCU Cameo

✖

Jim Starlin made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Avengers: Endgame as a member of Captain America's (Chris Evans) support group. Living through a world that's lost half of its people, the scene in question features the likes of Evans, Starlin, and director Joe Russo as they discuss their respective lives in the time after The Snap. The legendary Marvel Comics writer and artist got such a rush appearing in the film, he can't wait to see what cameo pops up next.

"Nothing yet," Starlin tells after being asked if he's got a cameo lined up. "I got to have my fingers crossed for Shang-Chi. I'd like to do a scene with Steve Englehart here somewhere, even if we're just sitting around in the background. But right now, everything's on hiatus with the virus. That poor production's had a hell of a time. First off Australia, all of Australia catches on fire and now this thing. So this is going to be a long project that I can't wait to see, whether I'm in it or not."

Starlin got his Endgame cameo because he helped create Thanos, the villain of that movie. The creator also worked with Englehart to bring Shang-Chi, the Master of Kung-Fu to the forefront in Special Marvel Edition #15 all the way back in December 1973.

When we spoke with Starlin last summer, the writer revealed he anticipated Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would still include Marvel Studio's signature comedic tone, despite the character being rather serious throughout his entire comics run.

"I would think because of the screenwriter (Dave Callaham) who's got sort of a comedic banter, at least [historically], that they're probably going to lighten it up from what it was," he said. "And that'll be a good thing because there are about a million Kung Fu movies out there. And you have to do something really different to differentiate yourself from it. Marvel's been pretty good about coming up with those hooks that make it a little bit different.

Starlin's Avengers: Endgame cameo can be seen by streaming the movie on Disney+.

