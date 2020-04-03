Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange 2, and Thor: Love and Thunder Delayed

The dominos continue to fall. With Disney removing Black Widow from its release date on May 1st, the studio has officially announced each movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been pushed back. The Scarlett Johansson vehicle is now taking the date that used to belong to Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals and from there on out, each movie is pushed back a date. That means Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will now be hitting theaters on May 7, 2021, the date previously taken by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Sam Raimi’s first MCU flick will now instead hit theaters on November 5, 2021, the date previously occupied by Thor: Love and Thunder. Then finally, the much-anticipated Taika Waititi film with now release February 18, 2022 in place of a previously-unannounced movie in which Marvel had the date reserved.

The placeholder Marvel project has now been removed from the schedule entirely. Also of note is the official release date for Captain Marvel 2, which will now hit theaters July 8, 2022. That date Marvel had for an untitled project was previously on July 29, 2022.

As it stands now, Black Panther 2 continues to hold its previously announced date of May 6, 2022, meaning Marvel Studios will have four features in the calendar year if all dates currently hold. Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022, and an untitled Marvel movie on October 7, 2022.

Cover photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images