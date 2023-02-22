Shang-Chi Concept Art Reveals Alternate Credits Scene Plans

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has some brand new concept art to feast your eyes on. In the official art book for the MCU film, it's been revealed that the mid-credits scene could have looked a lot different. In the final version of this sequence, both Shang-Chi and Katy meet with Wong to discuss a weird signal emitting from the rings in a library. Now, the concept art shows off a bunch of astral looking rooms where Wong is doing the same sort of diagnostic on Shang-Chi's artifacts. This would have lent the entire post-credits scene an entirely different air. Check them out down below courtesy of The Direct.

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke with Liu late last year at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala. During the interview, the prospective Avenger gave a tease for the Shang-Chi sequel plans. All of these actors are pretty much on lockdown when it comes to revealing big moments. But, there's ample reason to get excited.

"I think I know as much as anyone else, right? There's going to be a sequel, I think that part was obvious but it was also made official," Liu told us. "As far as when I think that's just a question of timing and how well my back holds up through the years. I'll make 40 of them if we can."

The Multiverse Saga Shifts Into Gear

One thing is for sure, that beacon is going to come into more and more focus as Phase 5 continues. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out in the world and Kang the Conqueror is a hot topic of conversation now. Kevin Feige himself spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how things are building to a climax in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

"Not every film in the Infinity Saga focused on the Infinity Stones or Thanos, and it'll be the same across 5 and 6. But we're gearing up. People will get a taste of this in a big way in Quantumania as we lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, which I'm extremely excited for," Feige explained. "You know, I'm coming up on 23 years at Marvel. That's a long time. It's not quite half my life, but it's almost half my life. [Laughs] Many of us have been together for a decade or more. And we only do it because we are so excited and in love with the potential for what we can do ahead. The storylines that weave together through Phase 5 and 6 into Secret Wars and the opportunities that the multiverse brings storytelling-wise, it's a whole new aspect to the MCU. "

