Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Standalone Approach to Daredevil: Born Again

Throughout the 15-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each project in the franchise has been attached to another in some shape, way, or form. Whether it be films or television shows, the projects share an interconnected world where stories and characters jump between properties. That has started to change as of late, with the likes of Moon Knight featuring zero connections to the larger MCU. When it comes to Daredevil: Born Again, that's something else the Kevin Feige-led outfit will experiment with.

In an extensive chat with EW, the Marvel Studios boss said the extended episode order for Born Again is allowing the production house to "experiment" with the story of the show.

"It's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, and they're amazing actors and storytellers in their own right," Feige said of the upcomingb series. "That's sort of what I was talking about with the fun of episodic television: That's really where we're experimenting with that, with Daredevil in particular.

To date, Cox and D'Onofrio are the only two actors for the Netflix Daredevil series that have been confirmed to return. In addition to that duo, the series has been adding a handful of newcomers including Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and The Book of Mormon's Nikki James.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Cox told NME last December. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!