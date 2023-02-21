Will Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Be at PlayStation's New State of Play?

A new PlayStation State of Play is on the way, but will we get a new look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2? It has been a year and a half since we got the first look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and... there really hasn't been much else since then. There was a recent live-action ad that included Spidey swinging around New York, but it wasn't anything that was directly from the game. Insomniac Games did confirm the game will launch in fall 2023, so we know it's on the way, but many want to know when they can actually expect to see and learn more about Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Some fans were hoping that the rumored PlayStation State of Play would give us our first real look and now that the State of Play has been announced for later this week, some are still holding out hope. However, it seems pretty unlikely. For starters, Sony teased what to expect from the event and it includes looks at third-party games and PSVR 2 titles. If there was a new look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2, PlayStation probably would've explicitly said so or at least hinted that there'd be a big first-party game there. The even bigger giveaway is the fact that an extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be shown at the PlayStation State of Play. It does not seem likely that two massive superhero games would be shown at the event unless this was some big industry-wide affair like E3, particularly with regards to two games from rival companies. Warner Brothers would probably be pretty angry if it got upstaged by Spider-Man.

While there's a chance we get something, you probably shouldn't hold your breath. Sony has been keeping its first-party games close to the chest for the last few years now and it has been working. With that said, you can probably expect the first look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 probably in May or June and a release around September or October, but that's pure speculation.

