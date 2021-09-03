Shang-Chi Fans Celebrate Simu Liu Movie's First Anniversary

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings celebrates it's first anniversary. Social media has a ton of people sharing their favorite moments from Simu Liu's entry into the MCU. It's hard to believe that Labor Day is here again, but the summer is at a close. Marvel has not featured the hero since his debut in the blockbuster movie. Also, missing in action is Xialing after that post-credits tease. The Ten Rings actually appeared in Ms. Marvel on the floor of an archaeological site where Kamala Khan's bangles were found. It feels like we're nearing another event where strange elements of the MCU unite once again. For now, we remember that beacon and ponder what it could all mean in the grand scheme of things. Check out some of the posts down below.

ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak rated the film 4 out of 5 stars last year. She felt like the Marvel origin story felt fresh and gave the character a great baseline for the MCU.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date, filled with stunningly choreographed action, unexpected laughs, and a whole lot of heart," she writes. "Even if you're unfamiliar with the Shang-Chi comics, this film is worth seeing on the big screen. And be sure to stick around for both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes, which are guaranteed to please any Marvel fan. With the addition of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng'er Zhang, the future of the MCU is looking bright."

