Shang-Chi Fans Celebrate Simu Liu Movie's First Anniversary
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings celebrates it's first anniversary. Social media has a ton of people sharing their favorite moments from Simu Liu's entry into the MCU. It's hard to believe that Labor Day is here again, but the summer is at a close. Marvel has not featured the hero since his debut in the blockbuster movie. Also, missing in action is Xialing after that post-credits tease. The Ten Rings actually appeared in Ms. Marvel on the floor of an archaeological site where Kamala Khan's bangles were found. It feels like we're nearing another event where strange elements of the MCU unite once again. For now, we remember that beacon and ponder what it could all mean in the grand scheme of things. Check out some of the posts down below.
ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak rated the film 4 out of 5 stars last year. She felt like the Marvel origin story felt fresh and gave the character a great baseline for the MCU.
One year ago today, ‘SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS’ was released in theaters. pic.twitter.com/ueYKNMDaOW— Shang-Chi News & Updates (@ShangChiNews) September 3, 2022
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date, filled with stunningly choreographed action, unexpected laughs, and a whole lot of heart," she writes. "Even if you're unfamiliar with the Shang-Chi comics, this film is worth seeing on the big screen. And be sure to stick around for both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes, which are guaranteed to please any Marvel fan. With the addition of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng'er Zhang, the future of the MCU is looking bright."
Will you rewatch Shang-Chi this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!
Simply put, yes.
Any Fans ? 😍#ShangChi pic.twitter.com/fLSiLwlSmo— Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) August 1, 2022
Just appreciative
Happy Anniversary #ShangChi
My favorite Marvel movie, my favorite Marvel hero and my third favorite Superhero movie of all time. Happy Anniversary to @SimuLiu, who completely smashed this role and represented so many. HUGE appreciation for the cast and crew, and @Kevfeige ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ntWANYBAFO— Miles 🕷️ (@AKAWallCrawler) September 3, 2022
Everything pops
Happy 1 Year Anniversary to one of the best Marvel films in history. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/xbYH4ZPJTE— Austin Luv (@MagicHandz) September 3, 2022
One of the best from Phase 4
one year of wenwu getting both beaten and smitten by ying-li #shangchi pic.twitter.com/X5p4az2mtH— 𝒂𝒚𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒊. (@_ayushi_saran) September 3, 2022
Loved this fight
#ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings released 1 year ago! pic.twitter.com/xNsN1pmkX8— Phase 4 Gifs (@phase4gifs) September 3, 2022
Awesome art
Happy one-year anniversary, Bus-Boy! @SimuLiu #ShangChi #MCUinMyStyle pic.twitter.com/NQa8CAAOrA— Christopher Peña (@chris_penart) September 3, 2022
Stunning videos
Shang-Chi and the Legen of the Ten Rings is such a hype film. I cannot describe it any better, it is just so exciting to watch. the action and fights are top tier, the mythology is so good, the film has great characters, and also a dragon fight. Fantasy! #ShangChi #Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/efRPXWXuX4— Pavol Matula (@pavol_matula) September 3, 2022
A lot of appreciation
One year ago today ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ was released.
The best phase 4 movie and one of the best origin movies. Gave us wonderful visuals and some of the best action scenes in the MCU. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/cTgy4TQRRv— ִ (@eternalscomics) September 3, 2022
It was a great day
1 year ago today #ShangChi #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/DBJGAeC5TC— Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) September 3, 2022
Look at the dude!
I met a #Shangchi performer at Disneyland and asked him how popular he is compared to other superheroes, and he said “I sometimes blend in with the crowd, but when someone recognizes me, then more folks come over.” I proceeded to shouted to the crowd, “Hey look it’s Shang-Chi!” pic.twitter.com/5iIKZkNUds— Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) August 30, 2022