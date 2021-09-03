Destin Daniel Cretton Responds to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Director News (Exclusive)

Destin Daniel Cretton is quickly becoming the busiest man in Hollywood. Following the smash success of 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Cretton inked a deal with Marvel Studios to develop both a Shang-Chi sequel as well as a spin-off series for Disney+, rumored to be centered around the Ten Rings organization. On top of that, reports circulated that Cretton would also be heading development on a Wonder Man series, a streaming show focused on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Shortly after those reports went out, Cretton added one more massive meal to his already packed plate: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about his upcoming American Born Chinese series at New York Comic Con, Cretton gave his first public response to the news.

"Is it true?" Davis asked.

"Is what true?" Cretton replied.

"Are you the man for Avengers: Kang Dynasty?" Davis questioned.

"Is that true?" Cretton responded. "I think so (laughs)."

Aside from Cretton's involvement in the director's chair, not much is known about specifics regarding The Kang Dynasty. Given the film's title, fans should expect Jonathan Majors to have a pronounced role, as he plays Kang the Conqueror within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, it's unclear which iteration, or iterations, of Kang will show face in this film. Majors first debuted as the character in the Loki Season 1 finale, portraying a kinder variant of the character known as He Who Remains. Majors will be back as Kang next February when he serves as the primary antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While Loki only referred to the big bad as He Who Remains, Majors is confirmed to be playing a Kang in Quantumania.

Beyond his busy Marvel Studios schedule, Cretton is about to roll out the aforementioned American Born Chinese, a streaming series coming to Disney+ that is based on the graphic novel of the same name. Cretton revealed that due to the action-heavy nature of the show, he brought a number of familiar faces onto the project.

"Quite a bit, and we actually brought a bunch of the team from Shang-Chi in to help with the action design, the costumes," Cretton said. "There's a lot of Shang-Chi influence in this just naturally with the people that we brought on."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty releases on May 2nd, 2025.