Shazam! Fans Don't Want to See an Alternate Cut
Saturday afternoon, an overzealous Shazam! fan announced they'd be crafting their own version of the film. Instead of Sandberg's take, this fan cut has a number of changes according to its editor, including a brand new score, a fresh color palette, removed humor (and "quippy one liners"), a darker ton, and a post-credit scene that links up with David Ayer's Suicide Squad.
It was but a matter of time after the initial tweet was made that Shazam! helmer David F. Sandberg caught wind of it and responded in the best way possible. The filmmaker retweeted the original tweet with nothing but a reaction GIF from Alanis Morissette's wildly popular "Ironic" track.
https://t.co/yQoiFc7xjc pic.twitter.com/BR3nhi23iT— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 28, 2020
Suffice to say, DCEU faithful flocked to Sandberg's defense with most pointing that the proposed changes would strip Shazam of the comic-accurate development implemented in the live-action film. At the very least, so many people started talking about the movie, it quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.
So now hold up, people actually wanted Shazam to be a dark movie? How the fuck would that have worked?... The whole point of Shazam is it shows people how a kid would react to having superman level power. If you take out the comedy You literally take out everything special... pic.twitter.com/pyYfG3BmVY— Daren/INFOTEX #PRIDE2020 #BLM (@INFOTEXYT) June 28, 2020
Friendly reminder that SHAZAM! is one of the best movies WB/DC has ever made and it perfectly captures the classic and modern spirit and themes of the character in ways that other films struggle to accomplish. pic.twitter.com/H4c154Cida— Kevin Powers (@kevinpowers70) June 28, 2020
Shazam is legit in the top 10 CBMs of all time pic.twitter.com/OJOQVBTWVU— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧 (@DravenREBORN47) June 28, 2020
* Sees Shazam trending *
Shazam and Wonder Woman are DC’s best movies
Carry on.June 28, 2020
Saw the Shazam fan edit trailer. It’s almost like the person missed the point of the character. Genuinely mind-blowing.— “Thicc Bockwinkel” 𝒫𝑒𝓉𝑒𝓇 𝑀𝑒𝓁𝓃𝒾𝒸𝓀 (@PeterMelnick) June 28, 2020
shazam trending as he should be pic.twitter.com/yjDzOjqi5Z— tessa | doom patrol spoilers (@GOSLlNGS) June 28, 2020
Shazam is apparently trending because someone is making a "darker" fan cut of it that he claims would actually fit into Zack Snyder's universe.
The same thing was done with Aquaman IIRC.
Now, THAT is a bad precedent. pic.twitter.com/KqBa6roW0i— TheFliteCast (@TheFliteCast) June 28, 2020
SHAZAM to me felt like a deconstructions of MCU films. You have a main character who wants to joke around and have fun with their powers, but he learns in the film that he needs to be responsible while learning who is true family is and I think those messages are highly powerful.— AjepArt | Black Lives Matter (@AjepArt2) June 28, 2020
“Shazam! Is a cheesy mess that doesn’t understand the dark nature of DC and the mature tone Zack set up for the DCEU”
Shazam!: pic.twitter.com/yAfbK6Egx9— Jean Rolon (@Red_Hood_23) June 28, 2020
Since #Shazam is trending one of its best movies of DC funny with the right tone of seriousness added into it and kid friendly as well pic.twitter.com/iZVUAVaqTF— Juan Ruiz (@j_ruiz6) June 28, 2020
Shazam! is now streaming on HBO Max.
