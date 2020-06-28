Shazam! Fans Don't Want to See an Alternate Cut

Saturday afternoon, an overzealous Shazam! fan announced they'd be crafting their own version of the film. Instead of Sandberg's take, this fan cut has a number of changes according to its editor, including a brand new score, a fresh color palette, removed humor (and "quippy one liners"), a darker ton, and a post-credit scene that links up with David Ayer's Suicide Squad.

It was but a matter of time after the initial tweet was made that Shazam! helmer David F. Sandberg caught wind of it and responded in the best way possible. The filmmaker retweeted the original tweet with nothing but a reaction GIF from Alanis Morissette's wildly popular "Ironic" track.

Suffice to say, DCEU faithful flocked to Sandberg's defense with most pointing that the proposed changes would strip Shazam of the comic-accurate development implemented in the live-action film. At the very least, so many people started talking about the movie, it quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

