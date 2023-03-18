Shazam! Fury of the Gods Almost Featured a Deep Cut DC Character

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have finally released the sequel to Shazam!, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. From everything we've seen in the trailers, you'd think the Shazam! sequel would be a good time at the movies and you'd be mostly right. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hasn't been getting the best reviews and is actually doing worse than its predecessor at the box office for its opening weekend. The film introduces us to the Daughters of Atlas as well as further expanding that corner of the DC Universe. But it seems like we almost got a slightly different movie. In a new interview with Uproxx, director David F. Sandberg revealed that an earlier version of the film featured the talking tiger Tawky Tawny.

"Actually, at one point when we were figuring out what the story would be for this one, we actually had a version where Tawky Tawny would be in it, the talking tiger," Sandberg revealed. "There was a way. But that story didn't really work, so we had to go with this story instead. And then there was no organic way to get him in there. Because you can't just have a talking tiger show up and be a part of the gang without people going like, 'Wait, how does that work?'"

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Has Officially Hit Theaters

The most recent DC Studios movie that hit theaters Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world."

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

