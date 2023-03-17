Shazam! Fury of the Gods Almost Had Superman and Batman Cameos (Exclusive)

DC Studios has finally released Shazam! Fury of the Gods this week, and the film finally gives us a first look at the final chapter of the DC Extended Universe slate. Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been getting some pretty positive early reactions, and now that the reviews are out, we finally get some in-depth critiques of the film. It was revealed pretty early that Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) appears in the Shazam! sequel due to the studio opting to reveal it via a new TV spot. But it seems that there could have been some other major cameos. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently had a chat with Shazam!: Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg, and he revealed that Batman and Superman almost made an appearance in the sequel.

"Yeah. I mean, we get around it a little bit because we have a big dome surrounding, a big force field dome surrounding. Stole that from The Simpsons," Sandberg told us. "No, but I did early on think like we should have a scene, at least on a news report or something, where you can see from far away something like Superman trying to get in or Batman standing outside, pounding the dome or something. That was dropped pretty quickly, because that also opens up a whole nother can of worms because then you really start thinking about it. Well, yeah, clearly they are here, so what's going on?"

What is the Shazam! Fury of the Gods Synopsis?

The most recent DC Studios movie that was released is Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga)."

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

