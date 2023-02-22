Shazam! Fury of the Gods Runtime Revealed, Will Be Shorter Than First Film

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is finally hitting theaters next month, and the DC sequel will see the return of Zachary Levi (Shazam), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), Grace Fulton (Mary), and Djimon Hounsou (the Wizard) in addition to the adult-sized Shazamily: Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. According to Collider, the movie's runtime has officially been revealed ahead of its release...

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is expected to last 2 hours and 10 minutes, which is slightly shorter than the first Shazam! which ran for 2 hours and 12 minutes. Collider spoke with director David F. Sandberg about the sequel, and he teased what's next for Billy and his family.

"In the movie, Billy – Shazam – he's trying to keep the family together but everyone's sort of doing their own thing, [and] they haven't really learned how to work together. Especially like Freddy, he just wants 'Yeah, I'm gonna be a superhero on my own. Why do we have to do everything together?' So the movie is sort of about them having to learn to work together and be a superhero team," Sandberg explained.

Which Actors Are Joining Shazam 2?

The returning cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is vast, but the sequel is also expected to feature some franchise newcomers. The movie will include an exciting lineup of villains. The daughters of Atlas are being played by Helen Mirren (Hespera), Lucy Liu (Kalypso), and Rachel Zegler (Anthea).

"It was wonderful," Mirren revealed to AP Entertainment. "For me, work – of course, work is when making money, of course, – and also it's my artistic expression and all of that. But it's also fun. And, there are certain things you do just for the fun of it. And, certainly doing Shazam is one of those jobs that was enormous fun and terribly hard work as well. Very hot in Atlanta. My costume weighed, I think, thirty pounds; it was so heavy. But great, great fun to do that kind of a movie. Just fantastic."

What Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods About?

You can read a description of the sequel here: "In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.