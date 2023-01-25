Shazam! Fury of the Gods Final Poster Released

Warner Bros. has released their final theatrical poster for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, the long-awaited sequel to 2019's adaptation of DC's Captain Marvel mythology. In the new movie, the Shazam Family squares off against the children of gods, played by Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu. The new poster gives a glimpse of every character mentioned above, as well as the wizard Shazam himself (played by Guardians of the Galaxy's Djimon Hounsou. The film is directed by Shazam! filmmaker David F. Sandberg and will finally be in theaters in March.

Buried in one corner, you can also see what appears to be a dragon flying over an intact version (or approximation) of the Acropolis, with the ground beneath it split, and statues flanking the building.

You can see the new poster, via IGN, below.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery/IGN)

For those who don't remember (since it seems like forever since the first film was released), Billy (Asher Angel) found himself in a foster family with a bunch of other kids, who ultimately helped him figure out how to defeat Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong). How? By sharing the power of Shazam with the rest of them, transforming his siblings into a superhero family in one of the most heartwarming twists in any recent superhero movie. Unfortunately, toys and merch spoiled their transformation for a lot of fans at the time. This time, though, they aren't a secret, and have been front-and-center marketing the film.

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods lands in theaters on March 17, 2023.