Shazam! Star Djimon Hounsou Say He Feels "Tremendously Cheated" by Hollywood Pay Disparity

Djimon Hounsou is one of the most notable actors in Hollywood, with a filmography list that ranges from Blood Diamond to Guardians of the Galaxy, and he has even been nominated for an Academy Award multiple times. Hounsou is currently doing the press run for his latest film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and he's revealing that he feels "cheated" as an actor in Hollywood. In a new interview with The Guardian, Hounsou says that even though he has such accolades as two Academy Award nominations, he is still struggling to make a dollar in the industry.

"I felt seriously cheated. Today, we talk so much about the Oscars being so white, but I remember there was a time where I had no support at all: no support from my own people, no support from the media, from the industry itself. It felt like: 'You should be happy that you've got nominated,' and that's that," Hounsou revealed. "I'm still struggling to try to make a dollar! I've come up in the business with some people who are absolutely well off and have very little of my accolades. So I feel cheated, tremendously cheated, in terms of finances and in terms of the workload as well."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Has Officially Hit Theaters

The next big movie the studios has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world."

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think about the situation? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!