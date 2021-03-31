WandaVision Star Randall Park to Direct Adaptation of Shortcomings Graphic Novel

✖

WandaVision star Randall Park will be moving behind the camera. The Jimmy Woo actor is set to make his feature directing debut with the upcoming film Shortcomings. Shortcomings is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Adrian Tomine. Tomine wrote the screenplay for the film and Roadside Attractions' Howard Cohen, Eric dArbeloff, Jennifer Berman, and Ryan Paine will produce the film in collaboration with Park, Michael Golamco, and Hieu Ho's Imminent Collision, according to Deadline.

Shortcomings follows a trio of young Bay Area urbanites -- Ben Tanaka, Miko Hayashi, and Alice Kim -- as they navigate a range of interpersonal relationships, traversing the country in search of the ideal connection.

"I am such a huge fan of Adrian's work, and I'm very excited to team with him and Roadside Attractions on this updated, modern take of ‘Shortcomings,'” Park said. “In these characters, I see versions of Asian Americans in my own life — the ones I love and the ones I just kind of tolerate."

Shortcomings was originally serialized in issues #9 through #11 of Tomine's comic book series Optic Nerve. It was released as a whole in 2007. The book made numerous "best of 2007" lists upon release but has never been adapted. Tomine said that had long resisted adaptation of Shortcomings due to concerns it wouldn't reflect the style and spirit of the material, but is honored to be part of this collaboration.

"Shortcomings is a book that's very close to my heart, and I have long resisted the idea of any adaptation that didn’t feel true to the style and spirit of the material," said Tomine. "Randall, Roadside Attractions, and Imminent Collision immediately impressed me with their passion, insight, and vision for this film. They have been invaluable partners in the process of translating Shortcomings both to the screen as well as to the current time, and I'm honored to be a part of this collaboration."

Park may be best known for his role as Jimmy Woo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as for his role as Louis Huang on ABC's Fresh Off the Boat which ran for six seasons. Park previously directed the series finale of Fresh Off the Boat as well.

Are you excited for the film adaptation of Shortcomings? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images