WandaVision’s Randall Park Unsure Jimmy Woo Returns in Ant-Man 3

By Aaron Perine

WandaVision’s Jimmy Woo might not be around for Ant-Man 3 according to the actor. Randall Park talked to Extra about the upcoming Marvel Studios film. It would seem that nothing’s been announced yet. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been an anticipated feature since it got announced at the last Disney Investor Day. However, besides a villain in Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and recasting Cassie Lang with Kathryn Newton, there’s not a ton known. All the other principal players look to be back with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all in tow. But, after this love-fest with WandaVision, it would seem to be a no-brainer to make some space for Woo amid all the reality-bending action that’s sure to come in part 3.

“I don't know. I haven't gotten the call. If I do get the call, I'm on it. If I don't get the call, that's fine too because I'm in Westview, New Jersey right now. You know, gotta focus on one case at a time,” he said.

Park actually talked to BUILD Series a few weeks back about how he came to be in WandaVision. Basically, when Marvel calls, you pick up the phone.

"I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they're at I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.' And then like a week later they were like, 'Hey, come back, we want to talk to you about this show.' And I was like, 'Great,'" Park remembered.

"It's surreal because I grew up collecting comic books," Park continued. "And I was a big Marvel fan, so just to be in that world and to play a character that was actually in the comic books and then in the same year to be in Aquaman and to play a character that was in the DC Universe, I mean, that was pretty surreal."

