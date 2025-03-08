3 Movies to Watch After Sicario

Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario was just added to Netflix, and those who enjoyed the movie should seek other titles with similar qualities. Released in 2015, Sicario revolves around an FBI agent working with a special government task force to take down a prominent Mexican drug lord. Stars Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, and Josh Brolin deliver exceptional performances, while Sicario‘s story provides plenty of tension and action-packed thrills. Sicario currently holds a 92% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences also gave the movie a lofty score of 85%. Villeneuve’s crime epic earned three Oscar nominations, and its success paved the way for the 2018 sequel titled, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, directed by Stefano Sollima. Although the follow-up film did not garner the same positive reception as its predecessor, Sicario remains a top-notch flick about the illegal drug trade.

Viewers in search of something similar to Sicario‘s exceptional crime story should check out the following three movies next.

Traffic

Before Del Toro portrayed a cartel leader in Sicario, he played a Mexican police officer in 2000’s Traffic. Like Sicario, the Steven Soderbergh film focuses on the war against drugs from numerous perspectives. An American judge, a Mexican Army General, powerful drug lords, and DEA agents make up Traffic‘s array of fascinating characters. The impressive cast features Michael Douglas, Jacob Vargas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Don Cheadle in addition to Del Toro.

A winner of four Oscars, Traffic was a resounding triumph in the wake of its release, and it has aged incredibly well. Traffic‘s thrilling, action-packed crime story will have viewers glued to their screens for nearly two-and-a-half hours, as the film never ceases its tension. Soderbergh’s award-winning movie also mirrors Sicario by addressing the widespread impact of the illegal drug trade. With morally gray characters and thought-provoking themes, Traffic is a remarkable feat of cinema that will undoubtedly quench Sicario fans’ thirst for heart-pounding crime drama.

Training Day

2001’s Training Day shares many characteristics with Sicario. Antoine Fuqua’s highly acclaimed crime thriller centers on a police recruit’s first day with the Los Angeles Police Department’s narcotics unit alongside a seasoned officer. Denzel Washington‘s portrayal of the experienced, yet reckless, cop and Ethan Hawke’s performance as the fresh-faced rookie earned them both Oscar nominations, with Washington taking home the award for Best Lead Actor. Training Day also boasts a great supporting cast, which includes the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

Training Day‘s story features a number of surprising twists as the duo spends a riveting 24 hours in Los Angeles’ gang-controlled neighborhoods. Furthermore, the film tackles the issue of corruption within police departments, highlighting the consequences of when ambition supersedes ethics. It’s truly captivating to watch Training Day peel back the layers of its characters and narrative, as the movie paints an eye-opening portrait of the brutal drug scene and cops’ role in it. Anyone seeking a wildly entertaining and meaningful story similar to Sicario should add Training Day to their watchlist.

American Gangster

Six years following his outstanding performance in Training Day, Washington went head-to-head with Russell Crowe in Ridley Scott’s American Gangster. The movie stars Washington as the real-life Harlem drug lord Frank Lucas, who is pursued by Crowe’s Detective Richie Roberts. American Gangster received a pair of Oscar nominations thanks to its engrossing story and first-rate performances. It also ranks among Scott’s most underrated movies, as the director is most commonly recognized for his outstanding work in the sci-fi genre.

Those who enjoyed Sicario will revel in American Gangster‘s gritty back-and-forth battle between powerful drug kingpins and law enforcement on the streets of New York City. Washington’s layered interpretation of the real-life gangster is a joy to watch, as is the absorbing police investigation led by Crowe’s character. Moreover, American Gangster‘s basis in true events adds a note of realism to the drama. Although a plethora of mobster crime movies have been made before and after American Gangster, Scott’s film still stands out as a well-directed and thoroughly entertaining work of the genre, making it a perfect title to watch after Villeneuve’s Sicario.

