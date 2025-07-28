Elizabeth Olsen’s 2012 Horror Movie Is Criminally Underrated (But At Least You Can Stream It FREE)

Elizabeth Olsen’s filmography encompasses a diverse range of projects spanning various genres. Whether it’s leading WandaVision, one of the best MCU television series, to grounded work, as seen in films like His Three Daughters, Olsen has proven to be an actress who can excel in almost any genre. One of her best projects, however, came long before her time at Marvel. The 2012 horror remake Silent House stands as one of Olsen’s best movies for a variety of reasons. Not only is Olsen commanding in the lead role, but the filmmaking is easily one of the strongest that the genre has seen in some time.

Silent House utilizes the one-take tracking shot to an extreme degree, building tension and dread through its claustrophobic cinematography and natural lighting. Despite taking place in a single location, the filmmakers always find a way to keep the film interesting and the tension high.

More Horror Movies Should Use the One-Take Method

Many films have used the one-take shot. From films like Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope to recent examples like Adolescence, different forms of media have proven that shooting a project to make it appear like one long take can be an extremely effective way to convey a story. Silent House excels at this, as its haunted house screenplay works incredibly well with the cinematography, placing the viewer directly in the shoes of the characters. Too often do horror movies cut away from the actual horror onscreen, but luckily, this film isn’t afraid to hold on to a frame for a long period.

It isn’t just the one-take format that makes the cinematography of Silent House so impressive; the framing, composition, and lighting are equally compelling. The camera is rarely placed at a high or low angle, focusing on creating a frame that could be depicted from someone’s point of view. Although the film is meant to express Olsen’s character’s internal and external trauma, the filmmakers also want the audience to be on the same ride, which is why they utilize the POV shot so much.

Although the lighting is minimal, especially in the nighttime sequences, it makes a profound impact on the film. Silent House intends to make Olsen’s character, Sarah, feel trapped, both in a physical and metaphorical sense. Her character fights to reckon with her past and present, struggling to figure out where she wants to go in life. The lack of lighting represents this aspect of her character, as it portrays how there is nothing out there for her until she can learn to understand herself, which makes for a far more emotional experience compared to most horror films. The lighting is also natural in most of the film, which contributes to the realism that the filmmakers are attempting to convey.

Silent House Has a Surprisingly Tragic Story

On paper, Silent House may seem like the basic “intruder breaks into house” story, but the film is far deeper than that. Directors Chris Kentis and Laura Lau use the horror atmosphere to depict a story of trauma and redemption.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!

Instead of the home invaders being real criminals, they are eventually revealed to be memories of Sarah’s past life as a victim of sexual abuse. The way the film slowly reveals information about Sarah’s life is infinitely scarier than the physical threats on screen, which contribute to the film’s hopeless atmosphere. This also makes the rewatch significantly better, as the audience can interpret sequences in the film completely differently compared to their first viewing.

Elizabeth Olsen does an excellent job of conveying the trauma and horror that her character goes through, both in the past as well as the present. She had proven with roles in Martha Marcy May Marlene that she can portray trauma in an emotionally resonating way, but her ability to mix a dark drama with a horror film made for an extremely unique performance that stands among her best. Her character goes through lots of turmoil, and Olsen makes the character always captivating and easy to root for.

With a mix of jump scare horror and a traumatic family drama, Silent House stands as one of Elizabeth Olsen’s most underrated movies. Despite its shockingly low critical reception, the film pushes the genre forward with its innovative filmmaking techniques and resonant story. It is baffling that more horror films don’t use the one-take method, as it has proven to be an effective way to make a horror movie.

Silent House is available to watch for free on Xumo Play, Pluto TV and Tubi.