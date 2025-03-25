Marvel’s Elizabeth Olsen Has Surprising Answer About Avengers: Doomsday Return

Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed she will not be appearing in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film, putting to rest fan speculation about Scarlet Witch’s potential return in the highly anticipated Multiverse Saga conclusion. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen revealed that she has already returned to the United States after completing work on Sam Esmail’s Panic Carefully in London and is moving on to a different project entirely. This news is a significant development for Marvel fans who have theorized about Wanda Maximoff’s fate since her apparent demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The timing of the production schedules and Olsen’s clear statement about her immediate career plans effectively confirms that Scarlet Witch will not be among the heroes facing Doctor Doom in the 2026 blockbuster, despite the character’s deep connection to the multiverse narrative that has defined this phase of the MCU.

“No, I’m back [in the States],” Olsen said unequivocally when asked directly if the Russo brothers were extending her stay in London for the Avengers production. “I just finished [Panic Carefully]. I’m moving on to filming a pilot for FX [called Seven Sisters],” she added, explaining her future commitments beyond the MCU. Olsen’s straightforward answer contradicts widespread fan theories that Scarlet Witch would play a pivotal role in the upcoming Avengers films, especially considering her character’s reality-altering powers and her significance in the multiverse storyline established through WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The absence of Scarlet Witch from Avengers: Doomsday is surprising, considering Wanda’s central role in expanding the MCU’s understanding of alternate realities. After Wanda apparently sacrificed herself to destroy all copies of the Darkhold at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the character’s status has remained deliberately ambiguous. However, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer revealed that she was specifically instructed to use the word “gone” rather than “dead” when referring to Wanda, suggesting Marvel has maintained flexibility regarding the character’s eventual return. During a November 2024 interview, Feige stated, “We are excited to find out when and how Scarlet Witch can return,” suggesting the Scarlet Witch would eventually make a comeback without committing to any specific timeline or project.

How Marvel Could Reintroduce Scarlet Witch Without Avengers: Doomsday

With Scarlet Witch now confirmed to be absent from Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios has several potential pathways for reintroducing the character that would maintain narrative coherence while honoring her previous development. The most obvious possibility would be saving her return for Avengers: Secret Wars, where her reality-warping abilities would be particularly relevant to a story about colliding universes. The Russo brothers have described their approach to the upcoming Avengers films as establishing “a new beginning” for the franchise, and Wanda’s return could serve as a bridge between phases of the MCU.

Another avenue for Wanda’s return exists through the upcoming Vision series, which continues the story of the synthezoid character last seen flying away in WandaVision. While few details about this project have been confirmed, the deeply intertwined stories of Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda make this series a natural entry point for reintroducing Scarlet Witch, potentially in a cameo that wouldn’t require the extended commitment of an Avengers film. This approach would allow Marvel to address Wanda’s fate while maintaining focus on Vision’s independent journey.

The groundwork laid in Agatha All Along provides yet another pathway for Wanda’s eventual return. The series established that Billy Maximoff has been reincarnated as William Kaplan, with the implication that Tommy exists somewhere in the world as well. The twins’ presence in the MCU creates a natural narrative pull for their mother to return, especially given that Wanda’s search for her children was the primary motivation for her actions in Multiverse of Madness. A storyline focused on the reunion of this magical family could serve as an emotionally resonant way to bring Scarlet Witch back into the fold.

Whatever route Marvel chooses, Olsen’s comments make it clear that fans will need to be patient for Scarlet Witch’s return. In the same interview, the actress also reflected on her approach to balancing Marvel roles with other projects. “I didn’t realize this until about six years ago, but because Marvel and its influence takes up so much physical time and space in the world, it’s really important for me to make choices outside of Marvel that reflect my own taste,” Olsen explained. “Your taste does create the artist that you are, and that wasn’t something I was thinking about when I first started working.”

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following on May 7, 2027.

