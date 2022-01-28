Simon Pegg Teases Another Team-Up With Edgar Wright

It’s been nearly a decade since the final film in the Cornetto Trilogy was released in theaters, but the director and stars behind the three beloved comedies are cooking up something else for the future. Edgar Wright worked closely with his good friends Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to deliver Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, the three films known to fans as the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy. While the trio have been largely doing their own things as of late, they have been discussing some ideas that could bring them back together for another project, provided they can get their schedules to align.

ComicBook.com recently caught up with Pegg to chat about his Ice Age spinoff movie The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, which debuts on Disney+ on January 28th. At the end of our conversation (in the video above), we asked Pegg about another potential partnership with Wright.

“With Edgar and I, we have to just get our schedules in order so that we can write together again,” Pegg told us. “We’re talking about stuff, there’s been ideas thrown around and we’re circling something. But obviously he’s really busy, I’m really busy. It’s not like the old days when we were just trying to get seen and we had all that time. Now things are a little more complicated. But there’s room in my heart for all that stuff and I obviously want to work Edgar and Nick again because they’re my mates and it means we get to hang out more.”

Pegg and Frost have worked together since The World’s End hit theaters back in 2013. The pair recently starred in the 2020 Amazon series Truth Seekers, which they created alongside Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz. Wright has stayed busy over the last decade as well. The critically acclaimed Baby Driver hit theaters in 2017 and he followed up the effort with not one, but two feature films in 2021. The Last Night in Soho is a genre-bending crime thriller and The Sparks Brothers is a documentary that tells the story of iconic pop duo, Sparks.

There’s no telling if or when Pegg, Frost, and Wright will be able to reunite for another project, but fans will certainly be excited for whatever the hilarious trio has in store.