Simon Pegg Joining Cast Of Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Simon Pegg is in negotiations to join the cast of Steven Spielberg's next sci-fi spectacular, Ready Player One.

The Star Trek and Shaun of the Dead star will play Orgen Morrow, the co-creator of Oasis.

Pegg will join a cast that features Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, and Ben Mendelsohn

Ready Player One is an adaptation of the novel written by Earnest Cline. The story takes place in 2044 and follows a teenager named Wade Watts as he embarks on a search for a hidden Easter Egg in the digital world of OASIS. Wade is challenged along the way by having to solve puzzles set up by the game's pop culture obsessed creator to unlock each new clue, but vast power and wealth awaits should he succeed.

Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One will open on March 30, 2018 instead.