Simu Liu Pins Avengers: Doomsday Secrecy on Marvel Stars Who “Ruined It for All of Us”

Simu Liu was as excited as the rest of us to see the casting announcements for Avengers: Doomsday last month, as he had no idea who else would be in the movie. Liu appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, and while he was there he talked about the hotly-anticipated MCU crossover event. He said that he knew he would be reprising his role as Shang-Chi for Doomsday, but even then, he only seemed to have a vague idea. As for the Avengers lineup and the big surprises, he said Marvel kept those a secret from all the cast members. He blame this squarely on two other MCU stars: Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo.

“I knew that I was going to be involved in it obviously, in some capacity,” Liu explained, “but I didn’t know who else they were announcing — yeah, I mean, they don’t tell us anything, because Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo kind of ruined it for all of us. Now they don’t tell us.”

Liu could have been referencing any number of incidents for either of these actors, both of whom are infamous for spilling the beans on MCU secrets. Fans have even compiled supercuts on social media of all the times Holland and Ruffalo said too much in interviews, press junkets, social media posts, or live streams. Some of the highlights include Ruffalo’s livestream of the Thor: Ragnarok world premiere, Holland revealing the title for his second Spider-Man movie on Instagram, and Ruffalo straight up spoiling the end of Infinity War at D23.

In general, fans are pretty lighthearted about this, seeing it as an inevitable cost of doing business. The actors have implied that the studio and executives get really frustrated with spoilers, though that’s all behind the scenes. As for the cast, it’s hard to tell how sincere Liu was being here. He may have been making a joke at his co-stars’ expense, but his tone also sounded genuine as he referenced how little he really knows about these projects ahead of time.

Liu seemed more excited to talk about the legendary actors joining the cast from the X-Men franchise, particularly Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart. We can only speculate about how these Mutants will be drawn into the story of the MCU, but the prospect has every excited, including the stars.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, but before then we have Thunderbolts* on May 2nd of this year and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th. Previous MCU titles are streaming now on Disney+.