Tom Hiddleston Teases What Avengers: Doomsday Means for Loki: “It’s Not Over Yet”

Tom Hiddleston addresses his return in Avengers: Doomsday and teases what’s in store for Loki. While attending the Olivier Awards, the actor spoke with Max Balegde and was asked about the upcoming Marvel blockbuster. Hiddleston expressed his happiness over finally being able to freely discuss his involvement in Doomsday and reflected on his time playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Hiddleston obviously could not get into too much detail about how the God of Mischief fits into the narrative, he’s looking forward to revisiting the role and adding to the character’s already rich on-screen legacy.

“[I’m] very, very excited,” Hiddleston said. “It’s really remarkable that I can talk about it because mostly I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything … it’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet.”

Hiddleston was one of 27 actors confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday during a Marvel Studios livestream event that took place in late March. The film will be Loki’s first proper big-screen role in the Multiverse Saga (Hiddleston had an uncredited cameo in an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene). Of course, Hiddleston has headlined two seasons of the TV show Loki, which helped lay the foundation for Kang the Conqueror’s role in the overarching narrative before Marvel pivoted away from that storyline.

While fans now know Hiddleston is coming back for Doomsday, it’s unknown if a Loki Season 3 will ever happen. Season 2 ended with Loki choosing to oversee the various timelines in the Multiverse at the End of Time, ensuring the survival of everyone on the different branches. Last year, when discussing his possible Marvel future, Hiddleston said the Loki Season 2 finale felt like a “narrative conclusion” he found “satisfying.”

In many ways, Loki Season 2 seemed like an admirable send off for the character. After all this time, Loki finally found his “glorious purpose” and accepted the immense responsibility of keeping the Multiverse intact. It was a poignant ending to the character’s arc, so there’s some risk in bringing Hiddleston back for Doomsday. That said, his inclusion in the film makes sense. The movie unites characters from various branches in fight against Doctor Doom, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the being at the End of Time had something to say about someone wreaking havoc across the Multiverse.

Of course, given the Multiverse element at play, there’s also a good chance that Hiddleston isn’t actually playing the same character from Loki. It’s entirely possible he’s portraying a different variant who gets caught up in all the madness, which would allow Marvel to keep the emotional Loki Season 2 ending intact while still being able to utilize a fan-favorite character in future productions. This would actually be familiar territory for Hiddleston; Loki from the Sacred Timeline died in Avengers: Infinity War before the Endgame Time Heist opened the door for the variant audiences see in Loki. Regardless of how Loki is worked into the narrative, hopefully Hiddleston will have a reunion with Chris Hemsworth. Thor and Loki’s dynamic was a strong point in the Infinity Saga, and it would be great to see the two together again.