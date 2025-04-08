Marvel Star Has Disappointing Prediction Regarding Avengers: Doomsday Return

A star of a much-maligned Marvel movie has disappointing news for fans expecting their character to return for Avengers: Doomsday. As much noise was made about the rather robust cast of Avengers: Doomsday, there has also been chatter regarding the names left out of the Marvel announcement. Over 20 names were revealed in Avengers: Doomsday‘s big cast announcement, but all some fans can focus on is what names were missing. This is understandable since some characters haven’t been seen in years. Case in point: take Eternals, for example. The cast of Eternals hasn’t appeared since its 2021 release date, so there’s some curiosity regarding their future. But one Eternals star is tossing cold water on their character’s return to face Doctor Doom.

The Direct spoke with Eternals star Lauren Ridloff, who plays the speedster Makkari, on the red carpet for Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore at SXSW. The outlet asked Ridloff if she’s heard from Marvel considering Avengers: Doomsday has started production, and if there is any possibility she could be in it. Ridloff gave the disappointing answer, “Not likely. I don’t know, my magic eight ball is telling me ‘Not likely.’”

At the time, Eternals was the worst-reviewed film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie features some fan-favorite characters like Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, a post-credits scene voiceover from Mahershala Ali as Blade, who Marvel is working on featuring in a solo movie, and Harry Styles’ Eros/Starfox. Unfortunately, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio has no immediate plans for an Eternals 2.

“There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2,” Kevin Feige told Inverse on the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine. “There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean.” The event Feige is referring to is the Celestial Tiamut, which is now a rather large island in the Indian Ocean. Captain America: Brave New World revealed Tiamut is the cause of Adamantium being in the MCU.

Kumail Nanjiani has spoken about the trauma he endured from the bad reviews of Eternals. “I knew it wasn’t me. I think that there were a lot of things that went into it. I love that movie and I’m very proud of that movie. I’ve seen that movie a bunch of times because it’s my kind of movie, and a lot of my stuff I don’t watch. It was really, really hard because Marvel thought that movie was going to be really, really well reviewed, so they lifted the embargo early and put it in some fancy movie festivals and they sent us on a big global tour to promote the movie right as the embargo lifted,” Nanjiani said on an episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.

“The reviews were bad, and I was too aware of it. I was reading every review and checking too much. I think there was some weird soup in the atmosphere for why that movie got slammed so much, and I think not many much of it has to do with the actual quality of the movie,” he added. “It was really hard and that was when I thought it was unfair to me and unfair to Emily and I can’t approach my work this way anymore. Some shit’s gotta change, so I started counseling and I still talk to my therapist about that.”

As for Lauren Ridloff, she was the recipient of the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award in 2022. In order to be recognized for an IMDb STARmeter Award, a star has to be a strong performer on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Ridloff was propelled on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart due to her roles as Makkari in Eternals and Connie in The Walking Dead. Both projects were among the IMDb lists of the Top 10 Movies and Top 10 Series of 2021.

