Hailee Steinfeld Shares Gory New Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Sinners

Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld celebrates the film’s box office success by posting a gory behind-the-scenes photo from production. In the image, Steinfeld and her co-star Michael B. Jordan smile and flash peace signs for the camera as they’re covered in fake blood, suggesting they’ve just shot (or were about to film) the scene where Steinfeld’s Mary turns Jordan’s Stack into a vampire. Steinfeld has fake blood smeared all over her mouth while Jordan is sporting it on his neck. In her post caption, Steinfeld thanked moviegoers for coming out in full force to support Sinners.

“2 weeks at #1… Thank you for being part of this experience,” Steinfeld wrote, capping it off with a heart emoji. Check out her post in the space below:

Sinners opened to widespread critical praise and rode that wave of positive buzz to tremendous heights at the box office. Exceeding expectations, it grossed $48 million domestically in its first weekend, beating out A Minecraft Movie for the top spot on the charts. This past weekend, Sinners repeated as champ with $45.7 million, a miniscule 4.8% drop from its debut.

Director Ryan Coogler recently commented on Sinners‘ box office performance himself, sharing an emotional letter to fans. He opened up about his deep personal connection to the film’s story and thanked his many cinematic influences for inspiring him. Despite the success of Sinners, Coogler does not have plans to develop a sequel. For his part, Jordan would be up for a prequel film focusing on the Smokestack Twins’ time in Chicago.

Sinners came out at an interesting time for Warner Bros. Prior to A Minecraft Movie, the studio was reeling from a string of box office bombs like Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights. There were a lot of questions about WB’s future, but those have subsided in the wake of Sinners‘ success. It’s great to see it perform as well as it has, rewarding WB for taking a chance on a high-profile original film. Coogler will shift to Marvel’s Black Panther 3 after this, but hopefully Sinners will give him the industry clout to get more original projects off the ground. It’s also nice to see the likes of Steinfeld and Coogler take the time to show their appreciation for audiences, understanding Sinners wouldn’t be the phenomenon it is without people spreading the word about it.

Sinners‘ time at the top of the box office will likely come to an end this weekend with the arrival of Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, but it should continue to do well. The word of mouth will continue to give it a boost, as moviegoers will want to see what all the buzz is about. It’ll be interesting to see how high its total can go over the remainder of its run. There isn’t much of note opening in the few weeks between Thunderbolts* and the one-two punch of Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning this Memorial Day, so Sinners will continue to be one of the biggest titles on the market.