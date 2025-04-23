Ryan Coogler Shares Touching Letter to Fans After Sinners Success (And We’re Emotional)

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler posted a letter directly to fans on Tuesday afternoon, explaining how the success of his new movie Sinners has meant more to him than we might have suspected. The 38-year-old director shared a bit of background about his goals for this film — specifically to get it released in theaters, despite the poor outlook for non-franchise productions at the box office. Thankfully, after its first weekend in front of general audiences, Sinners is already a success, with projections that it will continue to dominate theaters in the weeks to come. Coogler told fans that seeing “your response to the film has re-invigorated me and many others who believe in this art form.”

You can read Coogler’s heartfelt letter in full below — and you definitely should if you’re a fan, as it is clearly meant for you. The message is typed out on a sheet of paper which was arranged on a wood surface, along with a photograph and a plant for ambience. Coogler called out all the different kinds of people he knew had seen his movie on opening weekend, and all the circumstances they may have been in — from groups of friends to parents who needed a babysitter, and those who commuted far to a theater or showed up tired after work.

Coogler emphasized the role in word-of-mouth recommendation in making this movie a success, thanking fans for that as well. One report by Puck News estimated that the marketing budget for Sinners was between $50 million and $60 million, but as always, recommendations from friends carry more weight more moviegoers than any ad. Coogler then explained the impetus for the story, and why he believed a theatrical release was the most appropriate for it.

“I had the gift of the opportunity of making a film inspired by my family and my ancestry, but it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences, in theaters,” he explained. “We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can. I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. It’s why me and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft. We don’t get to do what we do if you don’t show up.”

Coogler thanked international audiences in particular, as they contributed an unexpected windfall to Sinners this weekend. He also shouted out the cast and crew, as well as all those who inspired the story itself. He listed some of his own colleagues, mentors, and heroes, and finally, he encouraged readers to get out see more movies from other directors, and to support the arts in general.

Sinners is a period piece set in the Mississippi Delta in 1932, revolving around the intersection of real historical horror and supernatural, folkloric horror, including dark spirits, vampires and other esotericism. Coogler wrote and directed, while Michael B. Jordan starred as twin brothers who are both main characters. The movie has gotten a great reception fromfans and critics so far, and all signs point to continued success. Sinners is playing now in theaters around the world.