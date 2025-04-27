Michael B. Jordan Is “Up For” a Sinners Prequel Set in Chicago

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Sinners.] “Chicago ain’t sh-t but Mississippi with tall buildings and state of plantation,” Smokestack Twins Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan) tell their cousin, “Preacher Boy” Sammie (Miles Caton), upon returning to their home town of Clarksdale, Miss. We learn the brothers, Elijah and Elias, were soldiers and then gangsters who have been around the world together: from the German trenches of the Great War to the Chicago gangways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was there the twins worked for Al Capone and made their riches ripping off the mob, money they used to set up their own juke joint in the Delta. “We through with Chicago,” Smoke says at one point. To that, Smoke’s wife Annie (Wunmi Mosaku) says, “Chicago through with y’all.”

But are the twins through with Chicago? Asked about a potential Sinners prequel about Smoke and Stack’s time working for the mob in the Windy City, Jordan told Total Film, “I’ll be up for it. Not saying [director Ryan Coogler] wouldn’t, but I’m just saying, I would be up for it. He calls the shots.”

“I don’t call no shots,” Coogler joked, turning to his wife and co-producer Zinzi Coogler. “I mean, no, for me, my favorite movies, it feels like a world was happening before and a world is gonna happen after. So that’s the best compliment somebody can say.”



“That you care about the characters that you want to see what happened to them, and what happened before,” Jordan added.

Although Coogler mostly sidestepped the question of a prequel to Sinners, the filmmaker was more direct in putting a wooden stake into talk of a Sinners sequel. The movie ends with — spoiler alert — Stack being bitten and turned into an immortal vampire by Mary (Hailee Steinfeld), and Smoke dying after a shootout with Klansmen outside the twins’ juke joint.

“I never think about that,” the Creed and Black Panther director told EBONY when asked about a Sinners 2. “I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that.”

Coogler continued, “I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique. I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there. I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention.”

Sinners topped the box office for two weeks in a row, adding another $45 million to its haul this week for a global cume of $161.6 million so far since it opened on April 18.