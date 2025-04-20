Ryan Coogler Addresses Possibility of Sinners Sequel

“In your anger do not sin: Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold.” Or as “Preacher Boy” Sammie’s (Miles Caton) father, preacher Jedidiah (Saul Williams), warns: “You keep dancing with the devil… one day he’s gonna follow you home.” But Sinners has given Warner Bros. a foothold at the box office: Ryan Coogler‘s R-rated original vampire movie sunk its teeth into a bloody good $45.6 million over the Easter holiday and a first place finish over A Minecraft Movie.

The music-infused, horror-tinged period piece — which reunites Coogler with his Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, playing dual roles in twins Smoke and Stack — opened at No. 1, dethroning Warner Bros.’ own A Minecraft Movie (which added another $41.3 million to its box office haul for an estimated global cume of $720.8 million).

Now audiences hungry for more want to know: Will there be a Sinners sequel?

“I never think about that,” Coogler told EBONY. “I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that.”

Coogler cut his teeth on 2013’s Fruitvale Station, also starring Jordan, before helming the 2015 Rocky legacy sequel/spinoff Creed. In the decade since, Coogler has directed two Marvel blockbusters (2018’s Black Panther and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and executive produced franchise installments: two Creed sequels, 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy, Marvel spinoffs Ironheart and Eyes of Wakanda, and the in-the-works series reboot of The X-Files.

With Sinners, Coogler said, “I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique.”

Sinners ends with (spoiler alert!) twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Jordan) succumbing to their fates. Stack is bitten and turned by his lover, a blood-sucking Mary (Hailee Steinfeld), and Smoke is fatally shot while gunning down klansmen after Remmick (Jack O’Connell) and his “family” of vampires turn the twins’ juke joint into a killing floor. Smoke is reunited with his staked wife Annie (Wunmi Mosaku) and their child in the afterlife, while Stack and Mary live to see another day — figuratively speaking — as revealed in an extended mid-credits scene that plays more like an epilogue, taking place decades later.

“I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there,” Coogler explained. “I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention.”

Sinners — starring Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo — is now playing in theaters.