Sketch Star Tony Hale Details Eight Year Journey to Get New Movie Made

While it often feels like a lot of movies are fast tracked by studios these days, some projects may take years before they actually come to fruition. One project that suffered this fate is the upcoming film, Sketch. Tony Hale, who stars in the upcoming movie, was recently on hand at San Diego Comic-Con to promote the feature for Angel Studios, where he was joined by co-star Kalon Cox. The two stars stopped by the Comicbook suite to discuss the upcoming film, where Hale revealed that he’d been trying to get the movie made for eight years.

“This movie has taken us eight years to get made,” Tony Hale revealed during our interview with the actor at San Diego Comic-Con. “Eight years ago, Seth Worley, the writer and director, had the idea, and I just loved it. And we went back and forth, and then through just financing and producers, it just was going to be a tv show, and then a movie. And we finally got it made, and it was a ton of special effects, and that took a while. But — he did such a fantastic job. Kalon is so funny, but it’s kind of in that Goonies-realm, of like a family movie that I loved as a kid, and something that the whole family will have a good time.”

You can watch our full interview with Tony Hale and Kalon Cox in the video below.

Sketch‘s long-journey to the big screen shouldn’t be too surprising, though. Hollywood has never shied away from its preference for a surefire hit, typically choosing to focus on huge properties with established fan bases, rather than taking the financial risk on an original idea. Family films tend to be unknowns when it comes to the box office. Thankfully, though, Sketch had an incredibly passionate creative team behind it, one that was determined to find a way to get the film made and out to audiences.

Sketch was written and directed by Seth Worley, who up until now has mainly worked on shorts including Adventure Now and Darker Colors. The film hails from Angel Studios, an independent studio that has a unique approach to the films it releases as it uses audiences to help decide which projects ultimately get brought to life. The studio seeks to tell stories that it feels amplify light by providing an authentic take on the human experience, while also inspiring its viewers. Other projects released by Angel Studios include Sound of Freedom, The Last Rodeo, Homestead, Testament, and Brave the Dark.

Sketch tells the story of a young girl and her sketchbook. When her sketchbook ultimately falls into a strange pond, the young girl’s drawings come to life and are chaotic, real and on the loose. With her drawings running rampant, the town soon finds itself descending into chaos, all while the young girl and her family must reunite to try and stop the monsters that were never meant to be unleashed. Along with Hale and Cox, Sketch also stars D’Arcy Carden, Bianca Belle, Kue Lawrence, Jaxen Kenner, Genesis Rose Brown, Randa Newman, and Allie McCulloch.

Sketch will land in theaters on August 6, 2025.