Jonathan Majors Finds First Major Role Following Marvel Firing

Months after being found guilty of two counts of assault and harassment, Jonathan Majors has found a new movie role. On Thursday, it was revealed that Majors is set to star in Merciless, a new revenge thriller that will film later this year in Saskatchewan. Merciless is written by Frank Hannah and will be directed by Martin Villleneuve, the younger brother of Dune director Denis Villeneuve. The film is developed by producer Christopher Tuffin, who was also involved with 2023's Sound of Freedom.

Majors' casting in Merciless arrives after he was dropped from a number of projects in the immediate aftermath of his January guilty verdict. This includes Marvel Studios parting ways with Majors on future appearances as Kang the Conqueror, a role he was initially set to reprise in the next two Avengers films. He was also no longer attached to play Dennis Rodman in the NBA biopic 48 Hours in Vegas, and his drama Magazine Dreams was dropped from Disney's Searchlight Pictures.

What Is Merciless About?

Merciless follows a top CIA interrogator who, after the woman he loves is overtaken by a malevolent force, is forced to go even darker to defeat it.

"Merciless intertwines themes of possession, revenge and personal justice within a haunting narrative," Villeneuve said in a statement. "It explores the psychological descent of John, played by Majors, and the supernatural forces challenging his sanity."

What Was Jonathan Majors Convicted Of?

On December 18th, Majors was officially found guilty of two charges, harassment and reckless assault in the third degree, in relation to an altercation with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. He was subsequently sentenced to a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program.

The March 25th altercation between Majors and Jabbari was confirmed to lead to her hospitalization, with an NYPD spokesperson revealing that she "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." Majors was ultimately brought up on four charges, but found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree. The charges concerning this case were brought by the state of New York, and according to reports from April, multiple additional alleged abuse victims of Majors' came forward to cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Manhattan ADA Michael Perez argued during the trial's opening statements that Majors displayed a "cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse" in his relationship with Jabbari, who he met on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Majors pled not guilty on all charges.