The Gutter Stars Shameik Moore and D’Arcy Carden Dish on Their Bowling Comedy

Shameik Moore and D’Arcy Carden are giving viewers an inside look at their new bowling comedy The Gutter. The movie by directors Yassir Lester and Isaiah Lester arrived in theaters and on digital at the beginning of November and introduces viewers to Walt, played by Miles Morales voice actor Shameik Moore. Walt may seem down on his luck, but his newfound talent for bowling propels him on a hilarious journey to save the local bowling alley from foreclosure. Along the way, he meets the local barfly Skunk, played by The Good Place star D’Arcy Carden. ComicBook caught up with both actors ahead of The Gutter‘s debut.

ComicBook spoke to The Gutter stars Shameik Moore and D’Arcy Carden, where we asked them about how it compares to throwback comedies, how The Gutter alleviates what’s missing in modern comedies, working with Susan Sarandon, and more. You can find the video of the interview below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How The Gutter alleviates what’s missing in modern comedies

When asked what they think is missing from modern-day comedies, Carden responded, “For me, reading this script really felt like a throwback comedy and reminded me of the comedies of our youth. I rarely read a script where I’m laughing out loud throughout it. My husband would be in the far corner of the house and I’d be like, ‘Honey, I have to read you this weird line!’ It’s rare to read something so funny. So I know for me I was jumping at the chance.”

“I think reading the script was the seller for me,” Moore said. “As far as looking at it and how it came to life, as long as people think it’s funny, I’m happy. The response has really brought up my spirits about it because I’m so insecure about my comedy [laughs]. It was great working with the cast because they’re real comedians. Everyone is witty and really smart. So it was a pleasure, even to work with D’Arcy.”

Working with Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon plays legendary bowling champion Linda “The Crusher” in The Gutter.” Carden spoke about working with Sarandon. “It was such a joy and such a pleasure,” Carden said. “I think Shameik and I were a little starstruck on the first day. She’s such an icon and brings so much strength and professionalism and beauty, so you’re kind of awestruck at her. She’s so grounded and cool, and the fact she did such a small-budget, weird little comedy, it says so much about her. She had so much fun doing it, and we completely fell in love with her. She’s incredible.”

Directed by Yassir Lester and Isaiah Lester, The Gutter stars Shameik Moore, Susan Sarandon, D’Arcy Carden, and Paul Reiser. The movie is available in theaters and on digital now.