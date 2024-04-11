Smurfs up. Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, took the stage during the studio's blockbuster CinemaCon presentation on Thursday to announce the cast of The Smurfs Movie. One year after superstar singer Rihanna appeared in Las Vegas to reveal she's voicing Smurfette in the new fully-animated musical movie slated for a Feb. 14, 2025 release, Paramount unveiled the film's updated logo and the list of names loaning their voices to the reboot from director Chris Miller (Shrek the Third, Puss in Boots).

Starring alongside Rihanna in Smurfs are Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), JP Karliak (X-Men '97), Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek), Amy Sedaris (BoJack Horseman), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), James Corden (Peter Rabbit), Octavia Spencer (The Help), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy), Alex Winter (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure), Billie Lourd (American Horror Story), and Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle), with Kurt Russell (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) and John Goodman (Monsters, Inc.).

Smurfs, from Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem), "sets out to answer one of life's biggest questions: 'What is a Smurf?'" Rihanna also serves as producer on the animated musical comedy with Ryan Harris (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run), Laurence "Jay" Brown and Tyran "Ty-Ty" Smith (The Hype), and the "Umbrella" singer will write and perform new original songs.

The Smurfs previously starred in two live-action/animated hybrid feature films from Sony Pictures Animation — 2011's The Smurfs and 2013's The Smurfs 2 — before returning in the wholly-animated Smurfs: The Lost Village in 2017. In 2022, Paramount announced a creative partnership with The Smurfs worldwide licensors LAFIG Belgium and IMPS bringing Smurfette, Papa Smurf, Brainy Smurf, and the rest of the village back to screens across multiple animated movies and a new season of animated series The Smurfs on Nickelodeon.

The latest adaptation of Belgian comics writer and artist Peyo's beloved creations is part of a robust animated Paramount slate that includes the upcoming Transformers One (2024), Avatar animated feature film Aang: The Last Airbender (2025), The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (2025), and the untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel (2026).

The Smurfs Movie opens only in theaters February 14, 2025.