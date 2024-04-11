Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Shares Working Title

Avatar: The Last Airbender is back in headlines, and it won't be long before its animated past catches up to the present. With a live-action hit under its belt, Avatar: The Last Airbender is already looking to the horizon. Aang is set to get his first animated movie next year, and today, we have learned what the film will be called. Aang: The Last Airbender is coming down the pipe, and it will follow the hero as a young adult.

According to Paramount's CinemaCon presentation, Aang: The Last Airbender is making good strides behind the scenes. Eric Nam has been cast as the voice of Aang while Dave Bautista is being brought in to voice an original villain. Several other actors have been tied to the series like Dionne Quan, Jessica Batten, and Roman Zaragoza. Their roles have yet to be announced, but as you can tell work is going along smoothly behind the scenes.

As for the movie's crew, director Laurent Montgomery is keeping pace on Aang: The Last Airbender. She is overseeing the series with creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Eric Coleman is set to executive produce the film with the series creators, and William Mata is co-directing with Montgomery.

With a new Avatar: The Last Airbender project on the horizon, fans of the hit Nickelodeon series are feeling fuller than ever. The franchise made an overdue comeuppance during the pandemic, and Netflix was quick to capitalize on the fervor. The streaming service ordered a live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and its first season went live earlier this year. After earning solid reviews from fans, Netflix has ordered two more seasons of the series.

When it comes to the animated franchise, Avatar: The Last Airbender is hardly done. Paramount helped Nickelodeon launch Avatar Studios several years ago with the sole purpose of reviving the animated IP. Its first big release with be Aang: The Last Airbender in 2025, but additional projects have been teased.

