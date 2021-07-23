✖

Paramount Pictures has revealed a first look at the Snake Eyes from the revamped G.I. Joe Origins banner. The first look at Snake Eyes features a gallery of official new photos, which feature stars Henry Golding (Snake Eyes), Andrew Koji (Storm Shadow) and Haruka Abe (Akiko) all posed ominously for battle at different points in the film. A feature about the film also provides more context for the photos, along with details about the various characters - including the rebooted G.I. Joe characters making an appearance. Most interestingly for a lot of G.I. Joe fans will be seeing Golding in all these photos without the iconic Snake Eyes mask on.

In EW's feature article, Snake Eyes producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura addresses the mask issue, saying no-mask was always part of the plan: "It was one of the reasons why we picked the backstory [of] 'How did he become Snake Eyes? It allows him to talk, which was very helpful."

Golding echoed as much, saying: "I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different... especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don't know too much. They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who's the guy behind the mask and what's his story?"

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

(Photo: Henry Golding's Snake Eyes in the 'G.I. Joe Origins' movie.| Credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount Pictures)

(Photo: Henry Golding brandishes the sword Morning Light in 'Snake Eyes.'| Credit: Niko Tavernise/Paramount )

(Photo: Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow in 'Snake Eyes.'| Credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount Pictures)

(Photo: Haruka Abe as Akiko in 'Snake Eyes' | Credit: Niko Tavernise/Paramount Pictures)

Snake Eyes won't just be about the famous Ninja's rise to becoming one of G.I. Joe's elite operatives: the film will live up to its G.I. Origins name by introducing fans to new versions of iconic G.I. Joe characters like Baroness (Úrsula Corberó) and Scarlett (Samara Weaving). Check out the first-look photos of those ladies, below:

(Photo: Samara Weaving as Scarlett in 'Snake Eyes.'| Credit: Niko Tavernise/Paramount Pictures)

(Photo: Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness in 'Snake Eyes.'| Credit: Niko Tavernise/Paramount Pictures)

"Both Cobra and G.I. Joe take a back seat to the internal drama of the Arashikage and the character," Bonaventura explains. "They are absolutely an element, but it's looking at it this way: You meet somebody, watch their struggle, the struggle leads to the world of G.I. Joe and Cobra. It does not start as a G.I. Joe-Cobra movie. It starts as an Arashikage movie, a Snake Eyes character arc. You come to realize the Arashikage as they've traditionally been are affiliated with the Joes, therefore that brings in Cobra. There is a gradual reveal that there's a larger world here."

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins hits theaters on July 23rd.