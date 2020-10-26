Disney+ Announces New Original Movie Sneakerella

✖

It's been nearly a year since Disney+ made its debut in the streaming service landscape, and it has already introduced some buzzworthy titles in the process. The streaming service's slate of movies and TV shows is set to only grow in the years ahead -- and we recently got our first details surrounding the latest entry. Disney+ recently announced Sneakerella, an upcoming pop/hip-hop musical that is currently in production for the streaming service, with a goal of debuting in 2021. The project will star Chosen Jacobs (IT), Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere), and four-time NBA Champion John Salley. As the name suggests, the film will offer a modern and unexpected take on the iconic Cinderella fairy tale, through the lens of street-sneaker culture.

Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, Sneakerella introduces El (Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly stomp on any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King (Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a 'legit' sneaker designer in the industry.

"Sneakerella brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination and exists within each of us. Liz Allen's unique vision, Lexi and Chosen's amazing chemistry, the incredible music and the gravity-defying choreography, will bring this movie to life and inspire audiences of all ages," Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel, said in a statement.

The cast of Sneakerella also includes Devyn Nekoda (Backstage) as El's best friend Sami; Juan Chioran (Cheetah Girls) as El's friendly neighbor Gustavo; Robyn Alomar (Utopia Falls) as Kira's sister Liv; Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton! on Broadway) as El's stepfather Trey; Kolton Stewart (Locke & Key) and Hayward Leach (Dare and Truth) as El's stepbrothers Zelly and Stacy, respectively.

The film will be directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Ramona and Beezus), who will also serve as co-executive producer on the film. Jane Startz (Ella Enchanted) and Rachel Watanabe-Batton (I Pity the Fool) serve as executive producers. Writing on the film comes from Tamara Chestna (After) and George Gore II (My Wife and Kids) & Mindy Stern (The Baxters). The film also features choreography duo Emilio Dosal and Ebony Williams (In the Heights). Christopher Scott (In the Heights) will serve as co-producer.

As mentioned above, Sneakerella is set to debut sometime in 2021 on Disney+.