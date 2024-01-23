Snoop Dogg and Tika Sumpter Talk Making Vulgar and Sincere Family Film The Underdoggs (Exclusive)

Snoop Dogg's latest film, The Underdoggs hits Amazon's Prime Video on Friday and tells the story of a washed-up former NFL player (played by Snoop Dogg) who finds himself having to coach a youth football team to avoid going to jail where he ends up becoming an unlikely role model. The sports comedy is R-rated, but it's also very much a family film in its own way despite its rating and it's an approach that the legendary entertainer says is "necessary" to bring to screen.

"In my life it's necessary. It was necessary," he told ComicBook.com. "It's like we've been dancing around this for so long and trying to act like this doesn't happen and that this isn't the real world. This is the real world that we live in and it was time for somebody to make something that could feel real. It's not disrespectful. It's actually representing what actually happens in the world today and we want to make sure that people understand this is a life, love, family story with football in the middle."

What Is The Underdoggs About?

The Underdoggs is described as follows: Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching the Underdoggs, an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown of Long Beach, California, he sees it as an opportunity to rebuild his public image and turn his life around. As Jaycen works to transform the foul-mouthed Underdoggs into top-notch champions, he reconnects with his past, including an old flame and few of his ex-teammates and rediscovers his love of the game.

The film is written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis and is directed by Charles Stone III. In addition to Snoop Dogg, the film stars Tika Sumpter, Andrew Schulz, Mike Epps, and George Lopez. Snoop Dogg serves as a producer along with Kenya Barris, Mychelle Deshamps, Jonathan Glickman, and Constance Schwartz-Morini.

The Underdoggs premieres Friday, January 26th on Prime Video.