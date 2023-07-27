Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Snoop Dogg Coming to Call of Duty

The Call of Duty franchise is no stranger to crossover skins. In the past, we've seen everything from TMNT's The Shredder to John McClane from Die Hard to Inter Miami's Lionel Messi popping up in various COD games. The developers at Activision haven't been afraid to get weird with it, as you can see, and aren't even against bringing real people like Messi into Call of Duty. To that end, the team announced today that both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone will be getting three Operator skins featuring some of the more famous rappers in the world: Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage.

Of course, long-time Call of Duty fans will remember that Snoop Dogg has already been a skin in the series. He was included in a bundle for Call of Duty: Vanguard, so his making a comeback isn't too surprising. And since the Doggfather has been around before, it makes sense to add a few more artists alongside him to make it a bit more surprising. Now, it is important to note that 21 Savage has not officially been announced just yet. All of this is coming alongside the Season 5 update that's dropping on August 2, and the official season roadmap only lists Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj alongside a "Classified" rapper that's going to come sometime during the season. You can see a silhouette of the rapper, and the ModernWarzone Twitter news account claims it's going to be 21 Savage.

The Doggfather returns. @SnoopDogg is coming back to Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/dS9HkMQdVQ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

It's hard to be one percent on that, but the silhouette does line up nicely, so with both ModernWarzone and CharlieIntel saying it's him, it seems pretty likely. It's also worth noting that with these Operator skins coming to Warzone and MW2, players will get to use them in Modern Warfare 3 when it launches, potentially making it an easier purchase, depending on how much these skins cost.

Either way, Season 5 in Warzone and MW2 looks to be a good one for Call of Duty fans. Not only are we getting the "History of Hip Hop" skins, but there are new events, modes, and weapons on the horizon that should shake things up. Plus, fans will have a brand-new battle pass to work through containing all kinds of new cosmetics.