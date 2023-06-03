Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Star Daniel Kaluuya Wants Snoop Dogg in Part 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Daniel Kaluuya wants Snoop Dogg to join the Spider Society in Part 3. Total Film spoke to the Spider-Punk actor about who he would like to see in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Well, when it comes to adding even more famous voices to the mix, Kaluuya wants the Doggfather himself to step into the picture. If Snoop wasn't available, his next pick off the bench would be Bill Murray. Two interesting choices, going in different ways. But, you can see the reasoning behind it. Check out what the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actor had to say for yourself down below!

"Snoop Dogg! Spider-Dogg – D, O, double G! He would shut the shit down," Kaluuya argued. "He's got the best voice in modern society, let's keep it real. Or, Bill Murray – I don't know how you get him in it but my guy Bill has got to be involved as well. If I could work with Bill Murray in any shape or form, I'd be a happy man."

Who Will Be In Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

"We have not thought about anything other than finishing this film and making it the most crazy, awesome film that it can be," Joaquim Dos Santos, who co-directed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, told ComicBook's Aaron Perine when asked about what's on-tap for Part 3. "There's plenty of nods all over the place. There's plenty of rabbit holes that everyone will be able to run down."

"I think people need to really take the time to unpack what we've done here, and be comforted by the fact that there is another one coming," Powers added. "Anything is possible. Without spoiling it, I think there were a lot of surprises in [Across the Spider-Verse] that no one saw coming, and we want to continue doing that. That's definitely going to continue."

What Happens In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

