Snow White: Gal Gadot Reveals She Actually Had to Audition for Evil Queen Role

Gal Gadot reveals that she had to audition for her Snow White role so that the people behind-the-scenes of the film could know that she could sing.

Walt Disney Pictures is getting ready to release its next live-action remake, and this time around, it just so happens to be Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and will feature Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods) as the titular character and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Heart of Stone) as the Evil Queen. It is rumored that the film will not feature the Seven Dwarfs, but it hasn't been revealed if they will be replaced by something else. We have quite some time until Snow White is released into theaters, and one of the film's stars is releasing some new information about her upcoming role. Gadot has been promoting her latest film, Heart of Stone, and she revealed that she had to audition to play the Evil Queen in Snow White.

Gal Gadot Had to Audition for Evil Queen Role

Gadot has previously teased playing the Evil Queen around the time the film was announced, and it seems like she was trying to sink her teeth into her role in Snow White. While appearing in a new video for GQ, Gadot revealed that she actually had to audition for the role of the Evil Queen, and it was for a very specific reason.

"That is correct. So, yes I'm going to play the Evil Queen. It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while," Gadot revealed in the video. "They needed to make sure I can sing, because this is a musical. So, for a month I was working on the song and then I auditioned and we filmed the song and I got the part and it was very exciting. And it was so much to shoot because it's so different than anything I've ever done. It's so delicious and delightful and I could really go big and theatrical. I can't wait for you to watch this movie."

Disney Exec on Live-Action Snow White Movie

Back when the live-action Snow White remake was revealed to be happening, Sean Bailey, Walt Disney Pictures President of Production, dropped some insider knowledge on the upcoming movie.

"We were given an incredible opportunity to discover what we wanted to be as a live-action team. We were given a lot of latitude to think about what that was," Bailey said. "We thought if Iron Man and Thor and Captain America are Marvel superheroes, then maybe Alice, Cinderella, Mowgli, and Belle are our superheroes, and Cruella and Maleficent are our supervillains. Maybe if there's a way to reconnect with that affinity for what those characters mean to people in a way that gets the best talent and uses the best technology, that could become something really exciting. It feels very Disney, playing to the competitive advantages of this label."

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," Webb previously said of Zegler's casting. "Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

Rachel Zegler leads Disney's Snow White alongside the Wonder Woman and Red Notice star, who will play the Evil Queen. Webb helms the movie from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Barbie) and Erin Cressida Wilson (Chloe, The Girl on the Train). Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the live-action Snow White remake as we learn them!

Snow White is expected to hit theaters on March 22, 2024!

What do you think about Gal Gadot's comments? Are you excited for the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!