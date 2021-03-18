Zack Snyder's Justice League: Enter to Win Tickets to Justice Is Gray IMAX Charity Screening

✖

DC fans can now enter to win tickets to an exclusive and extremely-limited fan charity screening of Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice Is Gray to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Like the four-hour and R-rated director's cut now streaming on HBO Max, the black-and-white version of Zack Snyder's Justice League is dedicated to the memory of the filmmaker's daughter, Autumn Snyder, who died by suicide in 2017. Fans can now donate to the AFSP before May 3 to win a pair of IMAX tickets to private Justice Is Gray screenings in three cities — Los Angeles, New York, and Austin — exclusively on Prizeo.

"I want you to help me celebrate the release of the long-awaited Zack Snyder's Justice League. In partnership with HBO Max, I have teamed up with our friends at IMAX to offer you a chance to win two tickets to a private screening of the ‘Justice Is Gray’ release of the movie," reads a message from Snyder on the Prizeo pages for Los Angeles, New York, and Austin. "We're only making 92 tickets available (46 pairs), so this will be an extremely limited, exclusive screening."

Snyder adds proper COVID protocols will be in place for all three screenings on July 19, with the AMC Universal City Walk Theater (Los Angeles), the AMC Lincoln Square IMAX Theater (New York City), and the Bullock Texas State History Museum IMAX Theater (Austin) operating under 25% capacity for the event. Masks and hand sanitizer stations will be provided, according to the post; winners are responsible for their own travel.

To donate, visit the Prizeo pages for Los Angeles, New York, and Austin, and donate at least $20 benefitting the AFSP. More entries can be unlocked at the following donation tiers: 2,000 entries ($100), 200 entries ($20), 500 entries ($50), or custom donation. Fans can also bid to win one of Snyder's personal character portraits from Justice League, captured by the filmmaker during additional photography on Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Snyder previously revealed plans for a SnyderVerse trilogy marathon in IMAX later in 2021, culminating in an IMAX screening of Justice League: Justice Is Gray.

About the AFSP:

Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health by engaging in the following core strategies: funding scientific research, educating the public about mental health and suicide prevention, advocating for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention, and supporting survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide in our mission.

Both versions of the Justice League Snyder Cut are now streaming on HBO Max.