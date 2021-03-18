✖

Justice League: Justice Is Gray, the black-and-white version of the Snyder Cut, is now streaming on HBO Max as of 12 AM PST / 3 AM EST on March 25. The previously announced colorless cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League is the definitive version of filmmaker Zack Snyder's four-hour and R-rated director's cut released March 18 on the WarnerMedia streaming service, where subscribers will also find the behind-the-scenes bonus feature Zack Snyder's Justice League: Making the Snyder Cut. Exclusive to the Justice Is Gray re-release is an alternate scene between Batman (Ben Affleck) and the Joker (Jared Leto) restoring dialogue not heard in the full-color version of the Justice League Snyder Cut.

Justice League: Justice Is Gray in the IMAX format is the "ideal" and "ultimate version" of the Snyder Cut, the restored 242-minute director's cut of the 2017 film that went unfinished and unreleased until 2021. Snyder previously called Justice Is Gray "the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience. Because that's how I lived with the movie for two years, in black-and-white."

The black-and-white Snyder Cut is the version the filmmaker intends to screen during a planned SnyderVerse trilogy charity marathon later in the year, where an exclusive showing of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will culminate in an IMAX screening of Justice League: Justice Is Gray.

"There is Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice is Gray edition, which is the black-and-white version, which I'm a huge advocate of and a huge admirer of," the director explained during February's IGN Fan Fest. "For me, it's my favorite version of the movie. I understand that people want to see [the Snyder Cut] in color, and that's great, and I really want them to enjoy it in color. But for me, the ultimate version is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie, which is sort of the penultimate ridiculous movie that shouldn't exist at its highest most fetishistic level. And I really, really love that."

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid, and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League and Justice League: Justice Is Gray are now streaming on HBO Max.