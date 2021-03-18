Justice League Director Zack Snyder Planning Three-Day SnyderVerse Trilogy Marathon Event in IMAX

✖

Zack Snyder is planning a multi-day SnyderVerse movie marathon later in 2021, where showings of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will culminate in a theatrical IMAX screening of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The four-hour and R-rated Snyder Cut is now streaming on HBO Max in the 4:3 format tailor-suited for IMAX screens — a presentation the streamer offers to "preserve the integrity of Zack Snyder's creative vision." At Justice Con 2020, Snyder said his intent was "to have the movie, the entire film, play in a gigantic 4:3 aspect ratio on a giant IMAX screen." Snyder hopes to realize that vision in the fall.

"The hope is that we do the three movies in IMAX. And I don't know if it's three days or one day, we might have to binge it," Snyder told YouTuber Wonder Meg. "I don't know how we do it, but the idea will be that we'll try and get everyone who's coming — I don't know what the price will be, we'll try and set a price for the weekend — we'll give half of that money to [the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention] and the rest to whatever it costs to put the thing on."

Snyder advised die-hard fans to "be ready" to book plane tickets and hotels, because "it's gonna be a big extravaganza" with cosplayers and photo shoots.

"We could totally do [one sitting]. Even if it was two days, it would be good to do Man of Steel and BVS and then Justice League, or Man of Steel and then BVS and Justice League. I don't know, we'll figure it out," Snyder said. "The ideal situation is three days so we can do one [day] for each and try to get all the people that made the movie together and just have a nice fun time. We'll look for some date in October, maybe. We'll see."

Earlier this month, Snyder hosted a since-closed raffle offering tickets to a private fan charity IMAX screening of Zack Snyder's Justice League in San Francisco. The extremely limited event benefitted the ASFP, a charitable organization at the heart of multiple fundraising efforts during the long road to the release of the Snyder Cut.

Snyder recently remastered Batman v Superman and has since completed work on the coming Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition, a black-and-white version of the Snyder Cut. The filmmaker is a "huge admirer" of the Justice Is Gray Edition in IMAX, calling it the "ultimate version" of Justice League that is "sort of the penultimate ridiculous movie that shouldn't exist at its highest most fetishistic level." Snyder will reveal a sneak peek from the new version on March 20.

"And of course, the black-and-white version of Justice League will be released on HBO Max at some point after release, I believe, and you'll be able to see that somehow on [there]. I don't know how you're gonna get to it but that's the plan," Snyder said during last month's IGN Fan Fest. "As far as IMAX goes, as we start to figure out how people can get back in the movie theaters and see movies, I would hope for an opportunity to let fans get in the theater and see the color and black-and-white versions of Justice League on the big screen. It's an afternoon and into evening experience. That's pretty cool."

Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, and Jared Leto, Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.