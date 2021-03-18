What Is Justice League: Justice Is Gray? Why Zack Snyder Is Re-Releasing the Snyder Cut in Black-and-White

✖

After releasing the Snyder Cut, HBO Max will re-release Zack Snyder's Justice League as the black-and-white Justice League: Justice Is Gray edition. The four-hour and R-rated director's cut, which is Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice filmmaker Zack Snyder's definitive vision for Justice League, restores never-before-seen footage from the superhero ensemble uniting Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). The Justice Is Gray edition will soon stream on HBO Max, now home to the newly-remastered Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition and the Justice League Snyder Cut.

Snyder describes the black-and-white edition of the Justice League Snyder Cut in IMAX as the "ideal" and "ultimate version" of his director's cut, revealing in a November interview: "That, to me, is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience. Because that's how I lived with the movie for two years, in black-and-white."

During IGN Fan Fest in February, Snyder said he's a "huge advocate and admirer" of the Justice Is Gray edition presented in the same 4:3 format as the full-color version of Zack Snyder's Justice League that released March 18.

"For me, it's my favorite version of the movie. I understand that people want to see it in color, and that's great, and I really want them to enjoy it in color. But for me, the ultimate version is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie," Snyder said of the Justice League Snyder Cut in gray, describing the colorless version as "the penultimate ridiculous movie that shouldn't exist at its highest most fetishistic level. And I really, really love that."

Most recently, Snyder revealed plans to present his SnyderVerse trilogy in an IMAX movie marathon later in 2021. The event will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention with showings of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman culminating in Zack Snyder's Justice League to fulfill the visionary filmmaker's intent "to have the movie, the entire film, play in a gigantic 4:3 aspect ratio on a giant IMAX screen."

HBO Max has released a clip from Justice Is Gray featuring Batman (Ben Affleck) and Alfred (Jeremy Irons). Snyder's Justice League: Justice Is Gray edition has not announced a release date on the streaming service.

Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, and Jared Leto, Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.