The Social Network 2 Loses Jesse Eisenberg (But The Perfect Replacement is Lined Up)

David Fincher won’t be the only principal player from The Social Network not returning for the upcoming sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jesse Eisenberg “has passed” on the opportunity to reprise his Oscar-nominated role of Mark Zuckerberg. It’s unknown if this is just a “negotiating tactic” for more money, but in the meantime, a great replacement has emerged. Succession and The Apprentice star Jeremy Strong is in line for a role in The Social Network 2, and it’s noted that he could be up for playing Zuckerberg. Another possibility listed is an editor at the Wall Street Journal. The film is based on the newspaper’s series of articles exposing the damaging effects Facebook has on society.

Strong isn’t the only actor in line for a role in the project. The Hollywood Reporter also says The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and recent Oscar winner Mikey Madison “have been meeting” with The Social Network writer/director Aaron Sorkin. The outlet notes that no official offers have been made, but Madison is being eyed to portray Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower who took her findings to The Wall Street Journal.

A possible Social Network sequel has been a topic of discussion for years, but the project finally made meaningful headway in late June. That was when it was reported Sorkin would write and direct what’s being called The Social Network Part II. It is unknown when the film would begin production and no release date has been set. However, The Hollywood Reporter says it is a “top priority” for Sony.

Over the course of his career, Strong has earned numerous accolades. He received multiple Emmy nominations and one win for playing Kendall Roy on Succession. Strong also got his first Oscar nomination this year for his turn as Roy Cohn in The Apprentice.

Eisenberg’s performance as Zuckerberg in The Social Network earned widespread praise, and he was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. Eisenberg was the perfect fit for the role, conveying a blend of social awkwardness, ruthlessness, and intelligence that made his Zuckerberg a compelling character to watch. It’s disappointing to hear he probably won’t be back for the sequel. No reason for why he passed was given. One possibility is Eisenberg has other projects he’s working on. Coming off the success of his directorial effort A Real Pain, he’s currently working on a musical comedy starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti.

Just as Fincher is a major loss behind the camera, Eisenberg is a huge loss in front of it. He’s arguably irreplaceable as Zuckerberg, but Strong would be an inspired choice. He has plenty of experience playing characters of that ilk and would have no problem tackling sharply written dialogue from Sorkin. Strong’s interpretation would be fascinating to watch, portraying Zuckerberg at an older age, embroiled by controversy. His version would undoubtedly be as cold and calculating as Eisenberg’s, harkening back to what made the first Social Network so great while also providing a fresh spin on the material. In an ideal world, Eisenberg would return, though the role would be in strong hands with Strong on board.