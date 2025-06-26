The Social Network Sequel Is Happening, but a Major Element Is Missing

A sequel to The Social Network is now in the works, but it’s going to be missing a major element that made the Oscar-winning original such a success. According to Deadline, Aaron Sorkin is on board to write and direct what’s being called The Social Network Part II. Sorkin, of course, wrote the first Social Network and won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. This time around, Sorkin’s script will be based on The Wall Street Journal‘s The Facebook Files investigative article series, which explored the damaging effects Facebook and social media has on larger society.

With Sorkin pulling double duty as writer and director, it obviously means David Fincher won’t be calling the shots on The Social Network Part II. Fincher helmed the original Social Network and earned widespread praise for his work. It does not appear Fincher will be involved with the sequel in any capacity. Deadline notes that The Social Network Part II doesn’t have a filming start date yet, but the next order of business is casting. It’s unknown if Jesse Eisenberg will return to play Mark Zuckerberg.

The Social Network, released in 2010, is widely considered to be one of the best films of the 21st century. It received numerous accolades, including Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. In addition to the critical acclaim, The Social Network was also a box office success, grossing $224.9 million worldwide against a $40 million production budget.

In 2023, Fincher shared that he had conversations with Sorkin about making a Social Network sequel. At that time, he described such a film as “a can of worms,” considering what Facebook and Zuckerberg have been through over the past several years. As Sorkin puts together The Social Network Part II, Fincher has turned his attention to a different sequel. His next project is a follow-up to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Brad Pitt reprising the role of Cliff Booth.

Sorkin is best known for his screenwriting prowess, but he also has a few directorial credits to his name. He’s helmed Molly’s Game, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Being the Ricardos. All three of those were well-received (Chicago 7 scored a Best Picture nomination), but arguably none of them earned the kind of praise and recognition Fincher’s best efforts have. For as great as Sorkin’s Social Network screenplay was, Fincher’s impeccable direction was a main reason why the film was so special. His sensibilities proved to be a perfect fit for the material, injecting the film with a propulsive energy as it explored the evolving world in the digital age. It goes without saying that Fincher is a hard act to follow, and his absence could certainly be felt.

Still, The Social Network Part II has a compelling foundation to build on. Whereas the first film chronicled the origins of Facebook, the sequel can do a deep dive into the fallout and explore what’s happened to the world in the past 15 years. Sorkin has already proven he can script an entertaining and thought-provoking story in this world, and he likely wouldn’t be pursuing a follow-up unless he was confident this was a tale worth telling. Fincher’s deft touch will be missed, but as long as Sorkin can display a solid hand as a filmmaker, The Social Network Part II could prove to be a worthy successor.