Solo: A Star Wars Story Concept Art Highlights Enfys Nest's Cloud-Rider Gang

A few summers ago, Solo: A Star Wars Story skyrocketed into theaters, providing fans with an unconventional and surprising take on the galaxy far, far away. While the film's box office performance has been debated about ad nauseam, it has become a bit of a cult classic in the years since, with fans even campaigning for some sort of sequel or spinoff. While it's unclear if and when that will happen, a new series of concept art highlights some of the film's most visually interesting characters in a whole new way. Adam Brockbank recently took to Instagram to share costume concept art for the members of The Cloud-Riders, the gang led by Enfys Nest (Erin Kellyman) in the film.

Enfys and her gang popped up periodically throughout the film, with the question of their motivations - and Enfys' real identity - being a mystery until the third act. Ultimately, Enfys and her team ended up being on the side of the fledgling rebellion -- but a lot of their specific and future have still been left unexplored.

In recent months, Star Wars fans have campaigned to #MakeSolo2Happen, and hopefully see the continuing stories of a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and the characters in his orbit prior to the events of the original trilogy. Co-writer Jon Kasdan expressed earlier this year that he doesn't think it could happen in Star Wars' current slate, although stranger things have certainly happened.

"Will there ever be a sequel 'cause it really seems like you guys were setting one up? To be honest, I think the challenge has more to do with the foreign box office than the U.S.," Kasdan shared on Twitter in 2019. "Personally, I think there are great Star Wars movies to be made that don't need to cost quite so much. Hopefully that will be the trend in years to come, and maybe, just maybe, that trend will allow us, one way or another, to tell more stories with Alden [Ehrenreich], Joonas [Suotamo], Emilia [Clarke], and Donald [Glover]."

He added, "With those actors and [Ron Howard], I would jump at the opportunity. Given the way Hollywood, and the culture at large, seem to run from anything labeled a disappointment, the odds seem like they're against it happening anytime soon. But, I suppose, Han wouldn't have it any other way."

