Sony CEO Has Blunt Response for Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Best Picture Oscar Campaign

No one can deny the fact that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is genuinely one of the best offerings that Marvel has put out there, especially in recent years, when other films have felt a little anemic, plot-wise. It broke box office records left and right, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time (at the domestic box office level), and has Doomsday already facing stiff competition in terms of viewership numbers. But the CEO of Sony, Tom Rothman, is saying that Brand New Day deserves more than that: he thinks Spidey deserves an Oscar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Or a nomination, at the very least. Speaking with Deadline, Rothman said, “The Academy is meant to recognize greatness. So, to be honest, I think it comes down to greatness. But also to receive wisdom about what greatness is. If there aren’t people thinking about it, we’re gonna do what we can just to make people think about it.” He went on to elaborate on his ideas of greatness and how that pertains to Brand New Day, adding, “Here’s what I ask people when I walk around: ‘Are you telling me that there are 10 films this year that are better than this film?’”

Where Exactly Does Brand New Day Stack Up In Terms of Greatness?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

No doubt about it, Brand New Day is a great film, and the box office numbers speak for themselves. But does that make it inherently Oscar-worthy? Even fans of the webslinger have their doubts. “As someone who does really like this film, I still gotta say, yeah, I really think you should probably sit down, Tim,” said one. Another agreed, adding, “God, this is ridiculous. It reminds me of when they tried to pass off Wonder Woman for Best Picture.” But it seems like Rothman can’t hear the haters of the 90% critics’ score that the film has earned from Rotten Tomatoes, or the millions and millions of dollars it earned at the box office.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first superhero movie to be nominated, or even to bring home a win. But it would need to stack up against some seriously heavy hitters, like Black Panther, The Dark Knight, and Spider-Man 2. It’s worth noting that some head-scratchers have also brought home the prestigious award, albeit in different categories, like The Joker and Suicide Squad, but to each their own, and Brand New Day could certainly hang with those two in particular. As to whether or not there are 10 better films that have come out this year, that’s up to the panel of judges that hands out the awards, but even Spider-Man fans seem to think it doesn’t quite hit that level of prestige, with one saying, “There are 10 films from July-August alone that are better than it. Very few superhero films are in that film-of-the-year discussion.”