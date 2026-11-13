Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s “Encore” Extended Cut Theatrical Release Date & What’s New Revealed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is coming back to theaters on December 4. This might seem surprising since it is still in theaters all over the country to this day, but this is a different version of the movie. When you go to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day in December, it will be important to note which version you are seeing. The regular version is still adding to its worldwide box office take, but the new version has added between seven and 10 minutes of footage, making this an extended version of the film. This is also footage that will not be available on the Blu-ray release of Brand New Day next month, which doesn’t include any deleted scenes.

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The release seems very similar to what Marvel did with Avengers: Endgame Encore, where Marvel added some footage to the end credits that feeds into the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie. However, this is actually a lot more like the Spider-Man: No Way Home “More Fun Stuff Edition,” which added 11 minutes to the film, and which also wasn’t on the home video release.

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There is little information on what will be added to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day re-release, but the first confirmed addition back into the movie will be Night Nurse. This is Rosario Dawson’s character, Claire Temple, from the Daredevil series when it was on Netflix. Dawson said that they filmed her scene, and it was cut from the movie. That scene saw Punisher taking Spider-Man to her, and she helped patch him up. That will be cool to see, but there are some questions about whether anything will be added that leads to Avengers: Doomsday, or possibly answers the question at the end of the movie about Spider-Man being in space.

More likely are some guesses based on past leaks about things that were filmed but never appeared in the movie. There was a vaccination scene shot for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Spidey getting a vaccination in front of an elementary school classroom to encourage kids to not be afraid of getting shots. However, the biggest question surrounded the opening scenes with Spider-Man’s montage of him fighting villains like Boomerang, Tarantula, Ramrod, and Tombstone.

Marvin Jones III said in interviews that he filmed a lot more than they showed in the final cut of the movie, so there might be more Tombstone shown in these scenes. On top of more Tombstone footage, there were also more villains filmed for the opening montage, with a possible homage to the Sinister Six playing out. Finally, there were rumors of some more Punisher scenes, including one of him arguing with the police before he was able to get Spider-Man to the hospital at the end. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day re-release with the extended scenes hits theaters on December 4.

What do you want to see in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day re-release? Let us know which deleted scenes you can’t wait to see on the big screen.